Air New Zealand flight NZ946 left Auckland at 8.55am only to return after identifying an engineering issue. Photo / Flightradar24

Travellers heading to Rarotonga had their holidays delayed when an Air New Zealand flight from Auckland to Rarotonga was forced to turn around.

Flight NZ946 left Auckland at 8.55am but had to turn back about an hour later.

The airline did not say exactly what the problem was but Captain David Morgan, its chief operational integrity and safety officer, said it was related to the aircraft.

“NZ946 Auckland to Rarotonga turned back to Auckland this morning due to an engineering issue onboard the aircraft.”

Air NZ did not say whether the issue was critical or whether the flight could have reached Rarotonga safely. However, Morgan said it did not have adequate engineering support in Avarua, the capital of the Cook Islands.

“Due to a lack of engineering support available in Rarotonga, the decision was made to turn back to Auckland so the issue can be assessed,” he said.

A recovery flight was scheduled for 3.30pm today, and Morgan thanked customers for their “patience and understanding”.

Air NZ declined to comment on whether passengers were given support during the several hours between flights.

The delay also disrupted passengers waiting at Rarotonga Airport for a flight to New Zealand.

“We regret to advise that your flight from Rarotonga to Auckland this afternoon, NZ945, 1 April, has been delayed by 6 hours and 30 minutes,” read a message to passengers in Rarotonga.

Passengers were told there was an “aircraft change” to ensure the flight could continue later in the day.

This is not the first time the carrier has been forced to take Rarotonga-bound passengers back to Auckland.

On February 21, a Dreamliner left Auckland about 9.40pm and was about two-thirds of the way through the 3000-kilometre trip when it had to circle back.

A spokesperson for the airline said the cause was a deflated tyre, which was detected en route to Rarotonga.