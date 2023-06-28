Mooloolaba beach and river on Australia's Sunshine Coast. Be there by lunch time.

Miriyana Alexander was on board as Air New Zealand’s first winter flight from Auckland to the Sunshine Coast took off.

Airline: Air New Zealand.

From: Auckland International Airport.

To: Sunshine Coast Airport.

Visas and requirements: None.

Departure airport experience: Nowhere should be busy at 7am on a Sunday, but Auckland airport was heaving. Security went smoothly, and queues moved fast. After grabbing the duty free, I headed for the all-but-full Koru Lounge. The busy baristas seemed unfazed, steaming through dozens of coffees, and the croissants were kept topped up. This Crusaders fan enjoyed the replay of the previous night’s famous Super Rugby win on the big screen, but the guy in the Chiefs jersey didn’t look too thrilled. We were about 25 minutes late taking off, but made up time to land five minutes early.

Seat: 17C, Economy. No Premium Economy on this fairly full flight, but still plenty of room - no feeling like you’re on top of your neighbour.

Crew: Friendly, helpful and entirely agreeable when I asked for a glass of bubbles. “Good idea, get your holiday started,” said one.

Passengers: Couples, families, friends excited to be holidaying together, and a bunch of businesspeople heading to a conference. Everyone seemed in excellent spirits as we got ever closer to the sun.

Food and drink: Full drinks tray, and breakfast was a choice between the continental and a scrambled egg, ham and relish wrap (along with fruit and a pastry). I tried the latter, which was stacked full of egg, and held together well. Recommend.

Entertainment: With Air NZ’s Works package you get full access to the movies, TV, music and games. I sidestepped the new releases to watch the magnificent Carey Mulligan in the 2020 movie Promising Young Woman. So good. Free Wi-Fi was available, but I’m a fan of switching off in the air and wasn’t tempted to log in at all.

Arrival airport experience: Brilliant - the first time I’ve been handed a can of beer and popcorn on clearing Customs. I was on Air NZ’s first Auckland-Sunshine Coast direct winter flight and local tourism folk had turned on the charm. The party started as soon as you got through the door, when everyone got a loud, welcoming cheer, and a few local treats.

The best bit: A toss-up between knowing we were winging our way to the sun, and not facing an hour-long drive from Brisbane to get to it. I jumped in my rental car and was at Mooloolaba Beach in 20 minutes.

The worst bit: Being urged to bunch up as we queued to clear passport control in the tiny arrival lounge. Covid’s still a thing you know.

Final verdict: Leave winter behind and be in the sunshine for lunch. Bliss.

Miriyana Alexander flew courtesy of Visit Sunshine Coast, Tourism Noosa, Sunshine Coast Airport & Air New Zealand. The Auckland-Sunshine Coast direct flights run from June 25 to October 15 and leave Auckland on Sundays, Wednesdays and Fridays.