More Kiwis took to the skies in 2021 compared to the previous year according to Air New Zealand. Photo / 123rf

Last year may have felt like a time when travel took a back seat but that doesn't seem to be the case for all Kiwis.

According to Air New Zealand, one Kiwi took 230 flights in 2021, clocking up an impressive 96,121 kilometres in the air.

During 118,721 flights, the carrier flew almost eight million passengers around Aotearoa and the rest of the world.

Unsurprisingly, one of the airline's busiest domestic days was December 23, shortly after Auckland's borders opened and 30,000 customers flew with Air New Zealand.

The increase in passengers compared to 2020 is a sure sign that Kiwis love to travel says Air New Zealand Chief Customer and Sales Officer Leanne Geraghty.

"7.4 million customers travelled on our domestic network last year, up from 6.7 million in 2020, which is just fantastic to see," she said.

This is even after Auckland was in lockdown for several months.

In-flight food has also been a hot topic during the pandemic. During the year, Air New Zealand passed out almost 4.5 million Cookie Time cookies, 8 million famous Air New Zealand lollies, and 1.3 million savoury snacks.

Customers also enjoyed 123, 922 litres of beer, 40,095 litres of red wine and 23,050 litres of Sauvignon Blanc.

Along with passengers, the airline also carried 12,200 tonnes of fresh produce (a weight similar to that of 74 blue whales). The most popular products were capsicums, blueberries, avocadoes and tomatoes.



Geraghty said despite lockdowns and travel restrictions, Air New Zealand had continued to achieve a lot and look forward to opening borders.

"Things are certainly looking up for 2022, with borders expected to open in the months ahead," she said.

"We're looking forward to carrying more Kiwis to where they need to be, relocating native wildlife, transporting cargo and everything in between!"