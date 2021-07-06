Air New Zealand ready for busiest winter school holiday ever on domestic network

Air New Zealand will be flying 7000 unaccompanied children over the holidays. Photo / Supplied, Air New Zealand

Well over half a million Kiwis are preparing to take to the skies this school holidays in what Air New Zealand is calling its busiest winter school holiday period ever.

Air New Zealand is preparing for a busy July, with the airline operating 670,000 seats and 7,500 flights across its domestic network as a record number of Kiwis travel around Aotearoa.

"We've seen a 52 per cent increase in seats for this year's school holidays versus last year," said the airline's chief sales officer Leanne Geraghty. It's a big increase on July 2020 which, in spite of pent-up demand, were still affected by covid disruption.

Queenstown is the number one destination for Air New Zealand customers, with 100,000 seats in and out of the picturesque destination. Regional hubs are booming with Nelson seeing 870 flights over the break, Napier (568 flights) and Tauranga (554 flights) also proving popular for adventure-hungry Kiwis.

Geraghty said the airline was intending to operate 56 per cent more domestic flights than during last year's school holidays, to cope with demand.

Auckland Airport is preparing for its busiest day since the Pandemic. Photo / Will Waters, Unsplash

She said that the boost in demand illustrated "the confidence Kiwi families have in getting out to explore this beautiful country of ours."

Among the record number of seats Air New Zealand will be flying 7000 unaccompanied children during the two-week holiday.

The airline advises customers to arrive at the airport in plenty of time and expect some delays from busy terminals and unpredictable winter weather.

Auckland Airport said it will be expecting its busiest day since pre Pandemic travel.

On Friday around 28,000 people will use the domestic terminal, as New Zealanders set off on school holiday travel.

Anna Cassels-Brown, general manager of operations at Auckland Airport, said airport staff were ready:

"Our staff have been working steadily through the recovery of the aviation and travel sector – now we're ready, and excited, about our biggest day since the outbreak of the pandemic."

Top 10 domestic travel days for July school holidays:

• Friday, 9 July

• Friday, 16 July

• Friday, 23 July

• Sunday, 11 July

• Sunday, 18 July

• Sunday, 25 July

• Monday, 12 July

• Thursday, 15 July

• Monday, 19 July

• Thursday, 22 July