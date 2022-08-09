Air NZ brings its biggest planes back from a deep sleep after several years in the Mojave desert. Video / Air New Zealand

After 696 days in the desert Air New Zealand is bringing its 777-300 home.

The carrier is recalling the first of its long-haul Boeing fleet from deep storage in Mojave Desert in the United States, as it rebuilds international capacity.

In 2020 four aircraft were mothballed at the storage facility in Victorville. The largest widebody jet in the Air NZ fleet, the planes were surplus to requirement in the face of Pandemic restrictions and limited horizons for travel.

At the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic nobody could have known how long it would be before the planes were recalled.

However, airline COO Alex Marren says they are delighted to see them bringing the planes back sooner than expected.

"No one could ever predict what would happen in the pandemic and now that demand has bounced back quicker than anticipated, we knew it was time to bring these aircraft back from Victorville," he said.

With machines such as jet aircraft anything over 60 days is considered long-term storage.

You can't just turn over the ignition and hope she starts.

ZK-OKP is the first 777-300 plane due to be brought out of deep storage. Photo / Supplied

Even grounded aircraft are serviced between 15 and 30 days. Jet engines and equipment are regularly tested to keep the aircrafts value and ready to return to operation. $160 million aircraft have to keep their value on the ground.

If you've ever wondered how much it costs to replace a plane tyre - each of the 777-300s twelve main wheels cost more than $8000 each. Ouch.

According to Financial Times, storing and maintenance on a single Boeing 777 is around $348,000 US a year Although Air New Zealand did not share the total costs of deep storage - it is likely to be in excess of a million New Zealand dollars per aircraft over the two-year stretch.

Of course, these services become less frequent the longer planes are out of service. The longer a plane is stored for the more complex the procedures for getting it airborne again.

Passenger aircraft have detailed Aircraft Maintenance Manuals to prepare planes for deep storage, "to ensure that the aircraft's safety, airworthiness and value is maintained during any extended period on the ground."

To awake a plane from an extended slumber is equally difficult.

Marren says it will take "around six to eight weeks" to get their 777-300 ready to fly again.

While the extremely dry desert conditions help store the machines, it does come with a lot of dust - and this desert dust gets everywhere.

"The process starts off with a good wash to get rid of the dust and grime that has accumulated in long term parking out in the Mojave Desert."

ZK-OKP is the first plane due to be brought out of its extended slumber. All going to plan it will be ready to fly to Auckland this month, with additional servicing and maintenance completed in time to return to service by the end of September.

ZK-OKP is the first plane due to be brought out of its extended slumber. in Mojave. Photo / Supplied

"We've got teams from across Air New Zealand working on the 777-300 reanimation. From the engineering and maintenance team working on the aircraft, to the cabin crew and pilot teams retraining to operate these aircraft," says Marren.

It could be back flying up to 342 passengers and 154 cubic metres of cargo at a time, to Australia and the US by the end of the year. The other three aircraft are due to undergo the same procedure next year.