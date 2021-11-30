Air New Zealand giving away seats on direct New York flight in Christmas draw

Don't tell Santa, Frodo isn't real.

On the first day of Christmas Air New Zealand has revealed a daily festive giveaway, rewarding travellers with international airfares and Christmas surprises.

Better than advent calendar chocolate, prizes include return tickets to New York and airports.

The airline's chief of customer and sales Leanne Geraghty said she hates to think of Kiwis home alone for Xmas.

"We're excited to be able to provide some cheer and happiness this holiday season and to be reconnecting friends and whānau."

The giveaway would be focused on kickstarting overseas travel when international travel restrictions ease at the beginning of 2022.

Geraghty said she was excited to be giving New Zealanders something to look forward to on the horizon. This includes the launch of the long-anticipated direct Auckland to New York service.

The giveaway was announced in typical Air New Zealand fashion with a video featuring Saint Nick, cabin crew, baggage handlers and assorted airline elves.

Air New Zealand says that customers should keep their eyes peeled when travelling this summer, as some "magical deliveries" will be happening on board selected flights and at airports.

There would be some extra "some surprises around the country are our way of saying thanks," said Geraghty.

To put your name on Father Christmas's list and enter into the daily draw, travellers can head to the website.

airnz.co.nz/xmas