The Black Shed, Waipu is an architecturally designed home available to rent on Airbnb. Photo / Supplied

The Black Shed, Waipu is an architecturally designed home available to rent on Airbnb. Photo / Supplied

Stephanie Holmes stays at The Black Shed, Waipū

Location: Five minutes' drive either way between Waipū town and Waipū Cove, The Black Shed is on a private road on a hill looking out to Bream Bay.

Style: Small but perfectly formed architecturally designed house, with modern styling.

Perfect for: An easy escape from Auckland where there's space to breathe.

Price: From $318 per night.



First impressions: You'll first fall in love with the sweeping panoramic views of Bream Bay. No less impressive is the home itself. It's shipping container-sized and a simple box shape but everything has been carefully designed and curated inside and out.

Beautiful soft furnishings and simple yet effective storage solutions, pretty artworks and fresh flowers are all a pleasure to look at. But none take attention away from the view – floor to ceiling glass sliding doors across one whole side of the shed mean you can look at it from wherever you are, and you really won't want to look away.

Rooms: A small bedroom is big enough for a comfortable king bed, built-in shelves and wardrobe space. Sheer linen curtains allow the day to gently greet you as the sun comes up (or pull the blind if you'd rather sleep in).

The kitchen/dining/living room is open plan, with stylish framed prints, and vases holding flowers freshly cut from the wildflower garden on the property, which also services a very cute pink beehive.

Furniture, art and design pieces were all thoughtfully curated by Emma John, owner of The Black Shed, Waipu. Photo / Supplied

Each piece of art, furniture and kitchenware was curated for the house, with host Emma John saying she "wanted everything anyone touches or sees to be a pleasure". You'll find eclectic pieces ranging from a 1970s teaset handmade in Christchurch, to a vintage Vladimir Kagan sofa shipped over from Melbourne, to a Filipino fossil table purchased from a store in Waipū. A gorgeous deep green velvet window seat was commissioned specially for the space, and made by Lou Ashford of Snick. It all comes together beautifully.

Bathroom: Rinse off in the outdoor shower, then step through the side door directly into the bathroom inside the house – ideal for making sure sand is stopped in its tracks. Ashley and Co toiletries are provided, so you can be sure you'll be smelling delicious.

Food and drink: The house is well set up to self-cater, or take a quick drive down the road to local restaurant The Cove. Mangawhai is only 30 minutes drive away if you want to check out the famous Tavern and weekend markets. Appliances include a Wilfa coffee maker and Weber barbecue.

Facilities: Free Wi-Fi, a full kitchen, washing machine and dryer, parking for two cars. The wall-mounted smart TV (which also doubles as a piece of art) has all the main streaming apps, although you'll need your own logins to use them.

In the neighbourhood: The shops, cafes and bars of Waipū are close by. Learn to surf at the beach at Waipū Cove, or walk the stunning coastal walkway. Book a horse trek through Tui Stables. Or just relax on the deck and enjoy the view.

Freshly cut wildflowers from the garden are just one of the lovely features you'll find at The Black Shed, Waipu. Photo / Supplied

Family friendly: Space enough for a couple. Leave the kids with the rellies so you can have a romantic weekend away.

Sustainability: Environmentally friendly cleaning products/dishwashing powder, Smart Ass sustainable toilet rolls are provided.

Contact: airbnb.com/h/theblackshed

For more travel inspiration, go to newzealand.com/nz.

Check traffic light settings and Ministry of Health advice before travel at covid19.govt.nz