A Life in Travel: Writer, director and actor Chye-Ling Huang

Heaven from above: Koh Kood at Trat in Thailand. Photo / Getty

Heaven from above: Koh Kood at Trat in Thailand. Photo / Getty

Chye-Ling Huang is an actor, writer, director, co-host and co-creator of RNZ's The Elephant in the Bedroom podcast. Speaking with Travel, she reminisces about holidays both near and far.

Actor, writer and director Chye-Ling Huang discusses all things travel. Photo / Supplied

What do you miss most about travel right now?

I'm currently writing this while looking out to sea through palm trees on Koh Kood, an Island in Trat in Thailand, ridiculous. But for the last two years, I've missed my friends overseas.

What are your strongest memories from the first overseas trip you ever took?

Bats in the rafters flying out across the smoggy pink evening, mah-jong nights clattering on until almost dawn. Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, visiting my dad's side.

What was a standard family holiday like when growing up?

Seeing family in Christchurch; swimming in icy rivers, catching little fish and bakery runs with the Fahey clan (mum's side).

Who has most inspired your travels?

My grandmother was a taxi driver in the 50s, rare for a woman, her answering machine used to say "I'm the traveller". My mum went to the States solo (following a romance that went bust on arrival) before phones. I try to embody the Faheys, who can't help being anything but who they are.

What is the greatest trip you've ever been on?

Perhaps this one (aside from the pandemic)! Bangkok has everything, the energy is infectious and the islands are stunning.

And the worst?

A trip to follow my ex to Melbourne. We were on the verge of breaking up - the fact that he had moved to Melbourne without me was probably a sign. I did a life-changing bad audition for drama school, and we realised we didn't love each other. I still love Melbourne though.

What's your approach to packing for a big trip?

Pack light on clothes and buy them overseas - they're a practical keepsake that will get a lot of use and will be totally unique when you head back.

What is the destination that most surprised you – good or bad – and why?

I'd heard a lot of stories about LA being a nightmare. But the Asian Americans I met in the industry folded me in - I made some deep friendships, and saw the human side of an insane city.

Where was your most memorable sunrise?

New Brighton Beach in Christchurch after my grandad's funeral and subsequent all-night party (Irish side). My cousins and I became friends as well as relatives; it was a freezing but heartwarming moment as we hugged each other for warmth on the pier as the sun came up.

What do you miss most about home when you travel?

The lack of bugs that want to kill me, and people I love.

Where is the one destination you must see in your lifetime, and why?

I went on an ancestral journey to Xiamen, China, a few years back and I'm looking to do the same in Ireland.

What's your favourite thing about travel?

The self-reliant energy you have to bring to every day - you are responsible for your life at every twist and turn, and that fact is thrown into focus when you travel. There's so much fear, but so much joy when you can embrace it.

Chye-Ling Huang, co-creator/co-host of RNZ's The Elephant in the Bedroom series, available from all podcast providers from February 14