A Life in Travel: Television host and children's entertainer Suzy Cato

Suzy Cato's family were boaties, often sailing along the Far North Coast stopping to swim or clamber around the rocks. Photo / 123rf

Television host and children's entertainer Suzy Cato shares her favourite NZ holidays, both near and far.

Television host and children's entertainer, Suzy Cato. Photo / Zoe Frendin

What are your favourite memories from childhood family holidays in NZ?

Growing up in Kaikohe and having the rest of our whānau in Hamilton, every school holiday began and ended with a long car ride. The anticipation of arriving at our grandparents' house carried us the last few hours after the singalongs and car games petered out. Being enveloped by my Nana's arms and seeing the light twinkle in my grandad's eyes still makes my eyes "twinkle" at the thought. There were always loud family gatherings with the cuzzies and loads of food and fun.

Where is your favourite off the beaten track/secret spot in NZ to get away from it all?

During lockdown, we spent time on several secluded little beaches not far from our home. There are so many dotted along the coastline, on either side of Auckland's North Shore, that you can only reach by boat or walk. One, in particular, we have visited since our kids were small. We've even spent Christmas and New Year's days there – picnicking, throwing the frisbee and swimming for hours on end. Bliss - and such a taonga to have so close.

If you were heading on a family getaway now, where would you go?



The Far North is definitely one place I want to spend more time with my whānau. We've been through Dargaville to Omamari and the Kai Iwi Lakes; spent time in the Bay of Islands and Kerikeri and enjoyed the beaches of the Tutukaka Coast but I want them to experience the Maunganui and Whangaroa Harbours, Doubtless Bay and of course, Cape Reinga.

What's your dream NZ roadtrip?

We've enjoyed campervanning with our kids several times; often in convoy with other families or meeting up with others at camping grounds around the Coromandel and the Bay of Plenty. I love the comfort of a campervan and the ability to park, just about anywhere, for a cuppa and a lump of cake – with room to invite others into your four-wheeled "bubble" for a game of cards, a simple meal and a glass of something delicious. I've long wanted to own one and use it as a base for travelling and filming… one day.

And if you could choose one ultimate, luxury, dream holiday in NZ, where would you go?

In Summer it would be the Far North. My family were boaties and we would often sail along the Far North Coast stopping to swim or clamber around the rocks at various beaches. I understand there are some stunning lodges and beachfront homes along that stretch now. And in winter, a South Island ski trip at the peak of the season when the snow is deep and fresh and the bath afterwards is deep and hot.

Suzy Cato stars in NZ Opera's production of Carousel, February 11-14, for Opera on the Harbour at Auckland's Wynyard Quarter. nzopera.com

Check traffic light settings, vaccine requirements and Ministry of Health advice before travel. covid19.govt.nz