A Life in Travel: Artist, performer and dancer Alana Yee

Alana Yee stars in performance arts show Rituals of Destruction. Photo / Gabby Griggs

From balmy Spanish summers to Los Angeles encounters with Mama RuPaul, Alana Yee shares her holiday highlights.

What do you miss most about travel right now?

The ability to travel abroad with ease and autonomy.

What are your strongest memories from the first overseas trip you ever took?

Touring Spain for two months with Vospertron, a neon multimedia technology and dance company. It was summer, I loved the hot weather, seeing all the old architecture, eating dinner at 11pm, the people and the laid-back culture. It made such an impact I thought I wanted to move there and study flamenco dance.

What was a standard family holiday like when growing up?

I never went on any holidays with my immediate family; I was a food shop kid on Courtenay Place in Wellington and dad was a taxi driver, so there was no time for holidays with hard-working parents.

Who has most inspired your travels?

No one in particular, just my own burning desire for complete freedom to go where I wanted and when I wanted. Likely inspired by the lack of travel growing up as a kid and watching TV and movies.

What is the greatest trip you've ever been on?

Probably the Spanish dance tour I mentioned and going to America for the first time. I visited New York, San Francisco, Yosemite, and finished up in Los Angeles where I was lucky enough to partake in a dance class with choreographer Ryan Heffington and randomly had the opportunity to meet drag Mama RuPaul.

And the worst?

I can't think of any trips I haven't enjoyed. I have loved all my travels.

What's your approach to packing for a big trip?

Always pack at least one item for every kind of occasion. Essentials for me include dance and pole training attire, swimwear, a leotard, something sparkly, something to wear for all other occasions, and of course, some black gear for goth clubbing. Taking a lightweight microfibre towel and raincoat is also handy.

What is the destination that most surprised you – good or bad – and why?

Woy Woy in New South Wales. There are beautiful beaches and bush walks, and great tarot readers too.

Where was your most memorable sunrise?

Witnessing the sunrise at my Swiss friend's 30th in a small village called Vizzola, which is about 30 minutes out of Parma, Italy.

What's the first thing you do when you get home from a long trip?

Drop everything on the floor and lie down flat.

What do you miss most about home when you travel?

As I seem to move cities every 2-3 years I can't really say I have a fixed home, I feel I have many around the world. If anything, it's the people I'm close to I miss the most once I move away.

Where is the one destination you must see in your lifetime, and why?

Egypt – ancient aliens!

What's your favourite thing about travel?

Adventure.

Alana Yee stars in performance arts show Rituals of Destruction, available online from March 9-April 9. cargocollective.com/alexawilson/Rituals-of-Destruction