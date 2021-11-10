A Life in Travel: Actor, dancer and voice of Kiri on children's TV, Olivia Tennet

A flop and drop holiday to the Cook Islands is the perfect antidote to actor Olivia Tennet's hectic schedule. Photo / 123rf

A flop and drop holiday to the Cook Islands is the perfect antidote to actor Olivia Tennet's hectic schedule. Photo / 123rf

The Kiwi actor Olivia Tennet shares her favourite holiday memories from across the globe

What do you miss most about travel right now?

Visiting family who are outside of New Zealand. My sister, brother-in-law, and nephews are in Melbourne, so it's been the longest we've gone without seeing each other. I haven't even met my youngest nephew in person yet!

What are your strongest memories from the first overseas trip you ever took?

The first time I went on a plane was when I was 9, and we took a family trip to the Gold Coast. I remember being absolutely floored by the cooked breakfast we were served on the plane.

Olivia Tennet is the voice of Kiri on children's TV show Kiri and Lou. Season three is available on TVNZ On Demand. Photo / Supplied; Olivia Tennet

What was a standard family holiday like when growing up?

A classic road trip! Every Summer we would drive to beautiful Matapouri Bay and these holidays are some of my fondest memories growing up.

Who has most inspired your travels?

I can't really think of a single person, but I did grow up watching classic films like Singing in the Rain, Funny Face, The Umbrellas of Cherbourg and West Side Story, and I've always got a thrill from visiting locations where these were filmed. Once I was doing a dance class at the Debbie Reynolds Dance Center in Los Angeles, and Debbie Reynolds herself walked down the hallway. I almost died.

What is the greatest trip you've ever been on?

I'd just finished a long run of shows and was so incredibly exhausted, both physically and mentally. My partner Tom and I booked a holiday to Rarotonga and I really didn't realise how much I needed that holiday until we were there.

And the worst?

While living in LA, I made the mistake of not realising my US work visa was a week from expiring, so I had an extremely stressful few days in Ottawa, Canada, while I waited to see if my visa would be renewed and if I'd make it back in time to meet my family before we set off for San Francisco.

What's your approach to packing for a big trip?

I'm a chronic over-packer. I'm convinced it's a genetic predisposition - thanks Mum! I seem to think I'm going to need about 12 pairs of underpants a day?



What is the destination that most surprised you – good or bad – and why?

I'm gonna say it - I found Paris slightly disappointing. But I'd like to go back now that I'm 10 years older, and experience it with fresh eyes.

Where was your most memorable sunrise/sunset?

In 2014, a group of friends and I drove to Joshua Tree and rented an AirBnB in a really remote spot in the desert. The sunset on our first night was breathtaking (but it also could've been the Salvia we'd taken).

What's the first thing you do when you get home from a long trip?

If it's been a long-haul flight, I immediately jump in the shower. And I like to unpack and wash everything immediately.

What do you miss most about home when you travel?

It's somewhat cliched, but definitely my own bed.

Where is the one destination you must see in your lifetime, and why?

I'd love to go to Wales and meet my extended family.

What's your favourite thing about travel?

Forcing myself to get out of my comfort zone. I'm not a very spontaneous person. But some of the most amazing moments of my life have happened when I'm in a new place and I've stumbled into a situation that I could never have planned.

Olivia Tennet is the voice of Kiri on children's TV show Kiri and Lou. Season three available on TVNZ On Demand, with an accompanying book and original soundtrack on sale now