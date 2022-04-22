A Fijian love affair

Photo / Supplied.

With glorious sunsets, luxurious resorts and plenty of experiences to bring you and your loved one even closer, Fiji’s got romance all wrapped up.

If you and your partner have been hankering for some "us" time, there's a spot just a three-hour flight away that's set up for some seriously romantic adventures. Fiji's sumptuous tropical dining, luxury lodgings, private picnic spots, and extravagant water and air adventures are just the beginning of your Fijian love affair.

Revel in the resorts

Whether you like being among the action or wish to be far away from it all, Fiji delivers and then some. The bespoke services of the luxury resorts are guaranteed to take pleasure levels above and beyond. Tokoriki Island Resort, for example, exudes romance. Here, you can even have floating breakfast in your private pool – you can also opt for helicopter transfers that scream luxury.

Royal Davui Island Resort is a favourite among couples and is set to become even more sought-after, having recently been fully renovated. To join the exclusive celebrity set, you can opt for one of the private island options for your stay; COMO Laucala Island has seen its fair share of A-listers Including Oprah Winfrey, Elle McPherson, Tony Hawk, Jackie O and even Ludacris.

Photo / Supplied.

Sail away, sail away, sail away

Those crystal clear waters forever beckon wherever you go in this island nation. But to enjoy them fancy-style, why not a step aboard a luxury catamaran. Big Blue Fiji leaves from Port Denarau to whisk you and yours around the tropical highlights of the Mamanuca Islands; up the ante with some water sports and tuck into a sumptuous barbecue lunch to top off a great day out. Sail to uninhabited tropical islands on board Blue Lagoon Cruises, anchor at your very own private beach in the Blue Lagoon, spend Countless hours lazing on golden beaches and swim, snorkel, or dive in crystal clear waters for a couple of days. Or if you fancy sailing into the sunset, try Captain Cook Cruise's ultimate Sunset Dinner Cruise. Take in endless postcard views around the Mamanuca's while enjoying a BBQ lobster dinner buffet and being serenaded by their local band, what's more romantic?

Quality alone time

The Yasawa archipelago of Fiji is a group of islands seemingly made for some couple alone time. Best travelled to by seaplane, you can take a scenic 30-minute flight here and touch down on a deserted powdery white beach for an indulgent picnic lunch. If you're staying at the Yasawa Island Resort, then you have 12 beaches to choose from for a champagne picnic set-up. Dropped off by speedboat, with all your goodies packed to go, the two of you will be left to enjoy the rest of the day to indulge in your feast under the shade of swaying palm trees, with soft white sand between your toes and the soft lapping of the sea just metres away.

Photo / Supplied.

Flying high

Helicopter transfers and scenic tours can be thrilling at the best of times, but add a landscape of azure seas, volcanic peaks and lush forests and you're in for one of most breathtaking helicopter journeys of your life. You can even pass over an island shaped like a heart. Book a private transfer, a quick trip or a longer scenic flight with Heli-Tours Fiji and, if you're up for an adventure, try a 'mystery tour' with Pacific Island Air.

Eat your heart out

If food is your language of love, you've come to the right plate. Seafood lovers will be especially excited at the ample opportunity to tuck into gourmet delights such as lobster, crab and beautifully fresh fish on most resort menus. There are some extra special options, too, to especially set the mood. Wicked Walu on the Coral Coast sits on its own private island and you can eat your candlelit meal on the beach. Or at Radisson Blu Resort on Denarau Island you can opt for one of two unique dining experiences: the Signature Tables with butler service and Lomani Wai, a restaurant in knee-deep pools.

Visit fiji.travel/open to start your romantic journey