These apps will help you to make the most of your summer. Photo / Unsplash

Switch on to switch off, these 8 travel apps are designed to make your next holiday the best one yet, writes Madeleine Crutchley.

It’s likely that your phone will be a companion throughout your summer holiday – plugged into the closest AUX, taking photos to record a long-awaited trip or making crucial calls to loved ones over the holidays.

With the help of these apps, and a couple of handy tricks to maximise their potential, you’ll be able to level up your summer and make the most of your time spent relaxing. They’ll be a helpful tool for this period of switching off.

Under The Radar (UTR)

Under The Radar is an NZ-based music organisation that highlights upcoming gigs and events from up-and-coming artists across the country. The schedule is comprehensive and gives users an early heads-up on the must-see concerts from local talents. You can also catch up on the latest music news, including the release of new singles, albums, vinyl releases or any major tour announcements (with the opportunity to be the master of local music). The app includes a ticket management system for some of those gigs too, making it the easiest way to navigate all the admin around concerts. If you find yourself with a free night while on holiday, you’ll be up to date on all the underground happenings.

Under The Radar keeps track of all the upcoming gigs throughout Aotearoa. Photo / Unsplash

MetService

It might sound like an obvious must-have, but the guidance offered by MetService often comes in handy for a range of typical summer activities. Need to know if the day will be rain or shine? Or, more accurately, rain, shine, rain, shine, wind, cloud, rain? MetService has forecasts correlated to specific suburbs, at specific times, which update based on incoming data. There are also a few handy tips for outdoor summer activities, including paddleboarding conditions, the ideal type of dress and the peak times for tides. It’s the ultimate planning tool for navigating the warmer but changeable weather.

Shazam

Heading to a summer barbecue? Attending a wedding? Eating at a sunny restaurant? It’s likely that your summer will occasionally be scored with a soundtrack you haven’t chosen. Perhaps, someone else’s taste in balmy tunes will be a welcome addition to your occasion. If you’re looking to curate a long summer playlist to really capture the sounds of the season, then Shazam will likely be an app you’ll return to again and again. Shazam is able to listen in to short samples and direct you to the unknown track. You’ll be surprised at how useful this app becomes in daily life – and you’ll foster a wide knowledge of summer tunes.

VSCO

If you’re snapping away during your holiday, but travelling sans camera, you might want to play around with some editing to take your phone’s photo album to the next level. VSCO is an approachable editing system available to use on all phones, with a large catalogue of pre-selected filters, easy-to-use cropping and styling tools and the ability to curate an Instagram-like feed. The app offers more options for editing than the standard Photo app - great for creatives keen on photography (or precise Instagram planners).

Wordscapes

The holiday period will inevitably bring some moments of quiet while commuting. If you’re road-tripping, flying to your desired destination, or just taking some time out for a relaxed afternoon, a wordy game can be a calming way to switch off. Wordscapes is a crossword-esque game, where you solve various word problems by creating new combinations. It combines some of the classic back-of-the-newspaper games to make satisfying puzzles – batting away any real stress in favour of fun brain-teasers.

Make the most of time at the beach with a comprehensive weather, tide and paddleboard conditions check. Photo / Getty Images

NZTides

Hopefully, at some point during the summer, you’ll be making your way to the beach. As a keen beachgoer, whether you’re a paddler, swimmer, bodysurfer, boogie boarder or big-wave surfer, you’ll need to stay up to date on the best times for catching (or avoiding) the waves. NZTides has comprehensive information for beaches all across the country, from the North Cape to Stewart Island. The app relays peak times and records exactly where the tide is sitting at the time, including the height of the waves at your chosen beach. It highlights sunrise and sunset times too. It’s a great tool for a quick check of beach conditions, for more frequent visitors.

Google Maps

While Google Maps is likely an app you’re already reaching for, there are a few ways to make use of all the possibilities offered in the app. For example, if you’re setting off on a road trip and want to make a few scenic and practical stops, you can set up an itinerary that reflects your needs. Want to dine at a great spot? Need to fuel up? Looking for bathrooms along the way? Add in these stops and Google can highlight the places that won’t take you too far from your route.

Local public transport

If you’re not heading too far from home, or taking a city holiday within the country’s biggest centres, then it’s time to take advantage of public transport. Keeping on top of the local timetables and planning out routes to take you on citywide tours. Those local apps also utilise a built-in alert system, which will let you know if there are issues within the network. As an added bonus, it’s a more sustainable way to travel – minimising the carbon emissions of your summertime adventures.