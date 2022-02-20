Waikato River from Arapuni Section just above Jones Landing on the Waikato River Trails. Photo / Eleanor Hughes

At 425km long, the Waikato River begins its journey on the slopes of Mount Ruapehu and ends at Port Waikato. Its twisting waters, bridges, lakes, and eight dams provide a host of enjoyable activities, writes Eleanor Hughes.

River cruising in Hamilton

Cruise the river for a 2.5-hour return trip heading northwards from Hamilton Gardens or Waikato Museum Jetty to Days Park area. With a fully licensed bar and cafe on board, Waikato River Explorer offers a relaxing journey along the tree-lined river that's overlooked by grand homes. An entertaining commentary relates the area's history: discover the site of the first European landings in the mid-19th century and soak up the information on some of the buildings, parks and artworks, including the Tōia Mai waka sculpture, which the cruise calmly passes.

Chug up the river to Huka Falls

Leaving from Aratiatia Dam in Taupō, the Huka Falls River Cruise motors the river's still waters for an 80-minute return journey to Huka Falls. Farmland rises beyond the native trees lining the banks. Spot trout in the shallows and plenty of birds, ducks - mallard, scaup, paradise – shags, black swans and Canada geese. A commentary covers the native flora and fauna, and dam and waterfall facts while passing by Wairakei Geo-Thermal Power Station - where there's a whiff of sulphur. Pass Huka Prawn Farm, and glide beneath the prominent, red and white Waikato River Road Bridge carrying State Highway 1 over the river. Get close up to the Huka Falls thundering from a 15m-or-so chasm, throwing up spray and churning the powdery blue water into foaming white at its base. It's not surprising to learn that Huka means foam.

Huka Falls from the Huka Falls River Cruise. Photo / Eleanor Hughes

Cycle the Waikato River Trails

The 104km Waikato River Trails follow the river almost all the way between Ātiamuri Bridge and Pōkaiwhenua Bridge car parks - both 25km-30km north and south of Tokoroa. With peeks through native bush, three open reserves and lookouts from above, there are plenty of water views with only an occasional boat motor interrupting the peacefulness. Suspension bridges across the river are fun to ride and information boards give details of the dams encountered. The busiest, and relatively flat trail section, between Arapuni and Pōkaiwhenua Bridge car park takes in wetlands and Arapuni swing bridge, a Historic Place category 2 listed structure, looking down to Arapuni Power Station.

View from Mangakino Suspension Bridge on the Waikato River Trails. Photo / Eleanor Hughes

Pedal the Te Awa River Ride

Not quite as scenic as the Waikato River Trails but just as tranquil, the near-flat, 27km, Te Awa River Ride takes cyclists from Ngāruawāhia to Hamilton Gardens, predominantly along the riverside in a rural setting. Discover how Ngāruawāhia got its name, of the flax industry once located on the banks and various flora and fauna.

Twilight kayak in Cambridge

Day kayaking trips are available but the evening kayaking run by Riverside Adventures, nearby Cambridge, comes highly recommended. Float above submerged Horahora Power Station and where once a Māori village was sited, then kayak up Pōkaiwhenua Stream and through its narrow gorge. In descending darkness, the return journey requires little work as the kayaks are carried by the current between the gorge's cliffs dotted with glow worms. Back on the silent river, lights from sporadic homes reflect on the water and on a clear night a galaxy of stars glitter above.

Kayaking up the Pōkaiwhenua Stream. Photo / Eleanor Hughes

Jet boat down Waikato River: Four ways

Hukafalls Jet operates between Ātiamaru Dam and Huka Falls in Taupō for a much faster trip than the Huka Falls River Cruise. Blatt down the river at 80km/h, spin 360 degrees and ride in the choppy white waters at the fall's base.

Huka Falls viewpoint on the walk from Spa Park, Taupō. Photo / Eleanor Hughes

Camjet operates out of Cambridge and offers an extreme jet boat tour whirling and twisting through three sets of rapids, between the cliff faces of Cambridge Gorge, and past two waterfalls to the base of the Karapiro Dam/Power Station.

The company's more sedate Ecological River Cruise, with optional spins, also takes visitors upstream to the dam while learning about the area, fish and birdlife. There's koi, carp, trout, birds of prey and river-dwelling birds on this picturesque part of the river where vegetation sometimes creates tunnels over it.

Rapids Jet speeds through the white-water of Ngā Awa Purūa Rapids, north of Huka Falls nearby Rotokawa. Travelling through some of Waikato River's narrowest parts, soaking up weird and interesting facts about the area as well as geothermal and Māori history. Details of various filming locations are also shared.

Walk from Spa Thermal Park to Huka Falls

At Spa Park, Taupō, Otumuheke Stream's geothermal waters form small, warm pools on Waikato's riverbank and are free to bathe in. From here, a fairly flat, 3km, gravel path leads along the riverside to Huka Falls. Glimpsed through open, native forest, the fast-moving river is spectacular shades of blue and green. A footbridge crosses the chasm it gouges through before becoming Huka Falls. A viewpoint is at the fall's crest where it drops 11m.

At Spa Park, Taupō, Otumuheke Stream's geothermal waters form small, warm pools on Waikato's riverbank. Photo / Eleanor Hughes

Marvel at Aratiatia Dam

Taupō's Aratiatia Dam, released several times per day, turns a trickling river into the pale blue, Aratiatia Rapids, which thunder through a gorge. The spectacle lasts 15 minutes and can be viewed from the bridge overlooking the dam or a lookout 10 minutes' walk away. A 7km walk/cycleway runs from Aratiatia Rapids to Huka Falls also meanders along the riverside.

