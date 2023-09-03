The All Blacks are looking to have breakfast with rugby fans. Photo / Getty Images

The All Blacks are looking to have breakfast with rugby fans. Photo / Getty Images

Each week in Reset Travel, we check out some of the latest happenings from Aotearoa and beyond to inspire your next adventure.

Long black or All Black?

Need a last-minute Father’s Day gift? On September 16, Movenpick Hotel Auckland is inviting rugby fans to watch the All Blacks v Namibia match with a group of former All Blacks players. Join the crew for a hearty brekkie, along with pre-game speeches, half-time analysis, post-game commentary and more. Spaces are limited so grab your tickets now: boda.restaurant/fathers-day-breakfast-rugby

Watch your next All Blacks game with an All Black. Photo / Thomas Serer on Unsplash

Herbal essence

Award-winning AYANA Estate resort in Jimbaran, Bali has revitalised its ANAYA Farm offerings to include a new twice-weekly Traditional Herbal Remedies Workshop every Tuesday and Thursday. Participants will handpick their own herbs from more than 130 plant varieties on the farm, before learning about Indonesia’s traditional herbal elixirs, known as jamu. ayana.com

AYANA Estate resort in Jimbaran, Bali now boasts a twice-weekly Traditional Herbal Remedies Workshop. Photo / Supplied

Let’s twist again

Opening late 2023 in New York and overlooking the Hudson River, The Faena New York Hotel is one twisted hotel offering. A short walk from The High Line, with 120 rooms across 10 floors and a dynamic NYC skyline, the optical illusion-cum-accommodation offers a huge wellness space, Tierra Santa Healing House, nightlife venue The Living Room and a restaurant helmed by an as yet undisclosed celebrity chef. faena.com

The Faena New York Hotel opens late 2023 in New York, overlooking the Hudson River. Photo / Supplied

Sweet as

Who said dessert should be served between the hours of 6pm and 10pm? For all those with a lingering sweet tooth, 2AM: dessertbar is the new Sydney venue for sugar fiends. Housed within the anticipated W Sydney hotel (opening October 12), desserts crafted by award-winning chef Janice Wong will be served – as the name suggests – until 2am. marriott.com/en-us/hotels/sydwh-w-sydney/overview

2AM: dessertbar is the new Sydney dining venue for sugar fiends. Photo / Kobby Mendez; Unsplash

Sisters doin’ it for themselves

Backroads Walking & Hiking Tours have launched a new series of female-orientated travel experiences: Women’s Adventures.

Exclusively for women travellers and inspired by founder Tom Hale’s wife Liz and daughter Avery, these new packages feature 26 of Backroads’ most popular itineraries in bucket-list destinations, combining stylish creature comforts with unique cultural connections. backroads.com