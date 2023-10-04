From Bilbao to Bordeaux: See the Bay of Biscay aboard the Sky Princess.

EXPLORE FIJI’S REMOTE NORTH

Captain Cook Cruise’s new ship MS Caledonian Sky offers a luxurious way to journey to Fiji’s remote northern islands. The inaugural cruise is November 11, followed by regular departures throughout 2024. The small ship expedition cruise offers an insight into Fiji’s history and culture, backdropped by magnificent scenery. You’ll visit Ovalau, Taveuni, Savusavu, Makogai, Levuka, and more, with activities including coral viewing with marine biologists, snorkelling, kayaking and stand-up paddleboarding, with the option to scuba dive each day. The ship has an onboard gym, spa, spacious suites, two lounges, a sky deck and alfresco dining areas. All meals are included. Prices start from FJ$9108pp ($6650), based on twin share. Fares are reduced 25 per cent for children aged 7-14 years. Prices valid for travel from November 11, 2023 to March 31 2025, subject to availability.

Contact: Captain Cook Cruises Fiji, +61 2 9126 8160, fiji@captaincookcruisesfiji.com or see captaincookcruisesfiji.com

SAIL AWAY THROUGH BISCAY

Cruise through Spain’s coastal waters to La Coruna and Bilbao, then on to France’s Bordeaux and Cherbourg, before returning to the departure port of Southampton where you can add on a stay in London or further afield. Book this seven-night cruise onboard Sky Princess as soon as possible to receive a US$150 Onboard Credit with your Stateroom. Upgrade to a Balcony Stateroom for an extra nightly charge of $45pp. Fares start at $1485pp. Departure is April 8 next year. Airfares to London from New Zealand are additional. Book by this October 31.

Contact: Flight Centre, 0800 427 555 or flightcentre.co.nz/product/17855998

Silver service from Darwin to Bali on the five-star Silver Cloud.

BEYOND BORA BORA ON A BOUTIQUE CRUISE

Seven new sailings by a boutique hotel-style cruise ship, Regatta, will take you to French Polynesia and Hawaii in 2024 and 2025. Ranging from 10 days to 18 days, these tropical journeys can be booked from tomorrow (October 4). The new itineraries will be discounted by 10 per cent for bookings made this year. Voyages include a 10-day Papeete round-trip, departing on August 16 and 26 and on September 5, 2025. The fare is discounted to start at $7,317pp. Alternatively, a 15-day Honolulu to Papeete cruise, departing on September 30, 2025, is discounted to $9,630pp.

Contact: your own travel agent or Oceania Cruises, 0800 625 691 or OceaniaCruises.com

The Rhine River is dotted with imposing fortresses and picturesque castles, many of which are perched on hilltops offering panoramic views of the river and its surrounding landscapes. Photo / Supplied

FROM THE FJORDS TO THE RHINELAND

The river meets the sea on a 15-day Rhine and Viking Shores and Fjords itinerary, from Bergen to Basel, Germany. Priced from $10,990pp for a Standard Stateroom or Veranda Stateroom, bookings made by November 30 this year can be discounted by up to $2000 per couple. Departures in 2025 are on June 15 or August 24 from Bergen to Basel, or on June 15 from Basel to Bergen. Viking Cruises are also offering pre-cruise and post-cruise packages to explore Europe for four or five days, with accommodation, guided tours, a rail journey, transfers, and many meals covered – all starting from $1999pp.

Contact: Viking Cruises, 0800 447 913 or viking.com

Get lost in an epic on a 'Literature Festival at Sea'.

BOATS AND BOOKS: LIT FESTIVAL AT SEA

Connect with like-minded passionate readers, aspiring writers and some award-winning authors who are set to sail on a Literature Festival at Sea voyage late next year.

Departing from Sydney’s beautiful harbour and bound for Hobart, this five-night Queen Elizabeth cruise is priced from $1599pp. Airfares from New Zealand to Sydney and back are additional. Book by this Saturday, October 7. The departure date is December 11.

Contact: Travel Associates, 0800 951 655 or travel-associates.co.nz/cruises/australia/literature-festival-at-sea-17854577

Viking Cruises are giving couples an airfare credit to fly them to the Mediterranean Sea.

FLIGHT CREDIT TO THE MED

Viking Cruises are giving couples an airfare credit of up to AU$2500 (the equivalent of NZ$2,699) for flights that the cruise line books for you to get you from New Zealand to your cruise’s departure port. Bookings must be made by November 30 for selected cruises in 2024 and 2025. There are many itineraries to choose from, including a 28-night Barcelona to Istanbul voyage, starting at NZ$27,425pp for a Veranda Stateroom or from $42,750 for a Penthouse Junior Suite. On this cruise, you’ll visit numerous ports in Spain, Italy, Monaco, Croatia and Greece, finishing in Turkey. Departures are from Barcelona from February to August 2024 and in October 2024. From March to August 2025, the cruise will travel in both directions. All cruise bookings are priced online in Australian dollars.

Contact: World Travellers, 0800 777 730 or worldtravellers.co.nz/deals/cruise/viking/ocean-cruising/mediterraneans-iconic-shores/ and worldtravellers.co.nz

Go west with Royal Caribbean on the Alaska Inside Passage.

GO WEST TO ALASKA

A 13-day tour which includes a seven-night Alaska Inside Passage cruise from Vancouver, begins with a fully escorted, five-night tour of Western Canada. Priced from $3299pp, twin-share, this Inspiring Vacations trip offers quality accommodation and daily breakfasts. You’ll visit Calgary, Banff National Park, Kamloops and Vancouver, before the cruise transports you to the icy wilderness of Alaska, visiting Sitka, Juneau, Skagway, and the Tracy Arm Fjord. Departures are in April, May, June, August and September next year. Departure dates for 2025 have recently been released. Flights from New Zealand to Calgary are additional.

Contact: Inspiring Vacations, 0800 475 025 or inspiringvacations.com/nz/canada-tours/tour-package/13-day-inspiring-canada-alaska/33309

Viking Osiris on the Nile: Viking's 12-day Egyptian river cruise.

NILE IN STYLE ON VIKING OSIRIS

Join expert Egyptologists on a 12-day tour in Egypt, which includes a seven-night River Nile cruise on board a modern Nile ship. This 11-night trip starts at just under $12,100pp for a Standard Stateroom on board Viking Osiris, twin-share. You’ll spend four nights in Cairo, and during the cruise, you’ll be guided on 11 on-land excursions. Book by November 30. The departure is on September 3, 2025. There are other departure dates available in 2025 and in 2026. Flights from New Zealand are additional.

Contact: House of Travel, 0800 713 715 or houseoftravel.co.nz/viking

Silver service from Darwin to Bali on the five-star Silver Cloud.

SILVER SERVICE CRUISE TO BALI

Take a somewhat different voyage path; a brand-new Darwin cruise departure bound for Benoa in Bali. Cruising over 16 days, Silver Cloud will depart from Darwin on July 2 in 2025, and your fare is priced from just under $25,770 for a Vista Suite. This journey blends the vastly different geography of Australia’s rugged Kimberly coastline with Indonesia’s exotic and enchanting shores. Along the way, you’ll see vibrant coral reefs and the rose-hued sands of Pink Beach, pre-historic Komodo dragons and the lush rice paddies of Bali.

Contact: your own travel agent or silversea.com/destinations/kimberley-cruise/darwin-to-benoa-bali-e4250702016.html

GIN-CLEAR WATERS TO TASMANIA

If you enjoy a fine gin and tonic, especially right beside the sea, a six-night sailing from Sydney to Tasmania is the perfect chink-chink, cin cin cruise for you. Departing on March 7 next year, this Celebrity Edge cruise is very much focused on Australia’s gin-maker Four Pillars. The gin-centric itinerary includes tastings, a Q&A session with Four Pillars Ambassador, Lizzie Willans, cocktail evenings, dinner evenings with gin cocktail dining pairings, and a mini-martini masterclass. An Inside Stateroom is priced from $1293pp or an Oceanview Room starts at $1510pp, or check out rooms with verandas, concierge service or vast, luxurious suites, which are priced from just under $12,000pp for the six-night voyage.

Contact: your own travel agent or celebritycruises.com/au/itinerary-details/6-night-tasmania-from-sydney-australia?packageID=EG06K024&sDT=2024-03-07&cCD=CO

Dalmatia for less on a Croatian Coastal Cruise.

DALMATIAN COAST DISCOUNTS

Discounted by 10 per cent, an eight-day Croatian Coastal Cruise departs on July 13 next year and is now priced from $4167pp, twin-share. You’ll get to experience all the hotspots on the Croatian coast in the style and comfort of a small ship, sailing from Split to Dubrovnbik.

The itinerary includes Brac, Hvar, the River Neretva, Mostar in Bosnia, Herzegovina and Korcula.

Contact: your own travel agent or Intrepid, 0800 600 610 or intrepidtravel.com/nz/croatia/croatian-coastal-cruising-split-dubrovnik-aurora-150891

Vancouver to New York abaord the Queen Mary 2 And Queen Elizabeth.

TWO QUEENS, ONE CUNARD CRUISE

A 27-night luxurious ‘fly, stay and cruise’ package, starting at $9399pp, twin-share, for an Interior Stateroom, includes return flights from Auckland to Vancouver. You’ll cruise on, not one cruise-liner, but two. The first voyage is aboard Queen Elizabeth for a 10-night round-trip Alaska cruise. The second is aboard Queen Mary 2 for a 12-night New England Autumn Colours voyage from New York. In between, there are two nights’ accommodation in Vancouver, then your flight to New York for a three-night stay and the second cruise. Book by December 1 for a departure on September 7, 2024.

Contact: House of Travel, 0800 713 715 or houseoftravel.co.nz/cunard



