A study in nature: The Unyoked prefab cabins in Raglan have teamed up with AllTrails to offer free stays to adventurous travellers. Photo / Unyoked

A collection of global nature retreats and an outdoor data company have teamed up to offer Kiwis free holidays. All in the name of ‘science’.

The Global Nature Study is looking for applicants across New Zealand, Australia and the UK to explore the relationship between wellbeing time spent outdoors.

The AllTrails tramping app has struck up a symbiotic relationship with the prefabricated nature pods of Unyoked to create a unique habitat to study the benefit of time in nature.

To do this they are giving away 100 two-night stays for lucky applicants, including in one of three nature pods in the wilds of Raglan.

A recent consumer research survey by AllTrails found the average Kiwi and Australian spends less than 1.5 hours a day outdoors. One in five of us are spending less than 30 minutes in nature a day.

“We believe we’re all made better by spending time in nature,” says AllTrails chief medical adviser.

The minimalist bushman huts seemed the perfect setting to study the value travellers place on nature. The pods charge $299 a night for a composting toilet at the end of 750m hike from the car.

There is definitely no wi-fi.

Marama Hut: 100 individuals are being given free nature stays to take part in an international study. Photo / Unyoked, Jonny Osman

“We wanted to take this philosophy one step further through our partnership with Unyoked, by exploring in this unique study how outside time can support us physically and mentally,” she said.

To be considered for a free stay in one of the Pods on the Waikato Coast applicants must sign up via the Unyoked website. Those selected will be asked to fill out anonymous self-reported questionnaires over the course of the stay, and take part in a series of outdoor activities.

Expect meditative hiking, forest bathing and outdoor yoga.

Those unsuccessful in securing a stay in one of the hundreds of off-grid cabins will be offered a trial of the AllTrails+ app subscription, to participate in this great outdoors study.

Collecting data on the effects of time spent outdoors on metrics like stress, creativity and sleep, the findings will be published in early 2024.

To apply for a place in the study and a free nature stay in Raglan, visit: unyoked.co/globalnaturestudy