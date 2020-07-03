Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advises multiple work sites will be in place along State Highway 30, Te Ngae Rd, between Sala St and Iles Rd next week, as part of the Eastern Corridor stage one project.

Delays are expected as a result of these works and may be significant at times.

Where possible, the most disruptive work will be done at night to reduce the impact on motorists, while other work will require traffic management during the day.

The agency reminds motorists to plan for delays, allow extra time for their journeys and take extra care when travelling through work sites to ensure the safety of themselves, other road users and road workers.

State Highway 30, Hamiora Pl and Vaughan Rd: Eastbound traffic on SH30 between Hamiora Pl and Vaughan Rd will be down to one lane from July 5 to July 10 outside peak hours of 7- to 9am and 3- to 7pm.

During peak hours both lanes will be operating with a shoulder closure in place.

Contractors will be creating a service trench in the road shoulder and footpath starting at Hamiora Pl and moving towards Vaughan Rd.

Stop-go traffic management will be in place at Hamiora Pl for approximately two nights early in the week, while contractors work across the intersection to ensure traffic can enter and exit Hamiora Pl safely.

State Highway 30, Sala St: Eastbound traffic on SH30 will be down to one lane at Sala St from July 8 to July 10 between 9am and 3pm.

Contractors will be creating a service trench in the road shoulder between Marguerita St and the Puarenga Stream Bridge. Moderate delays are expected.

Delays are expected along Te Ngae Rd from July 6 to July 10, weather permitting. Photo / File

State Highway 30, Repco area:

A shoulder closure will be in place whilst stormwater works take place outside Repco. Work will be taking place Monday to Friday between 7.30am and 5pm.

State Highway 30, Tarawera roundabout: A shoulder closure will be in place on the north-western corner of the Tarawera roundabout, outside Goughs, between 7.30am and 5pm, Monday to Friday.

Contractors will be excavating the current surface, installing new services, and creating a temporary road. The temporary road will be used when the roundabout layout is re-aligned in spring.



State Highway 30, Neil Hunt Park: A shoulder closure will be in place on SH30 outside Neil Hunt Park between 7.30am and 5pm, Monday to Friday, while retaining wall works are completed.

State Highway 30, Redwoods: A shoulder closure will be in place between 7.30am and 5pm, Monday to Friday, while water main works take place outside the Redwoods Park area between Dixon Rd and Puarenga Stream.



A temporary 30km/h speed limit will be in place at the above work sites while contractors are on site, excluding the shoulder closures outside Repco, at the Tarawera roundabout, Neil Hunt Park and the Redwoods.

Outside of work hours, the road will operate as normal.

Pedestrians and cyclists will be able to walk or cycle around all work sites. Where required, staff can assist pedestrians to pass the site safely.

In the event of bad weather or other unforeseen circumstances, work may be postponed.