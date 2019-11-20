COMMENT

Half-pie economic equations don't add up.

The sagacious Oscar Wilde observed that a cynic is someone who knows the price of everything and the value of nothing. His definition serves equally well for most economists.

READ MORE:
Frank Greenall: Look to past to fix future
Premium - Frank Greenall: Gangs need pathways out
Frank Greenall: Try counting what matters
Frank Greenall: Daring to do something different to solve gang problem…

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

I tried to recall a more recent jibe on economists. But while I can remember the family's telephone number when I was a knee-high (it was

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.