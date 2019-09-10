When people park up in a caravan by the river and use toilets supplied by the council, it's not freedom camping - it's freedom living, a Whanganui East resident says.

Whanganui District Council has one of the most permissive policies on freedom camping around, and the people who use it say it's great.

But it annoys some residents and affects the business of holiday parks.

The council was gathering information about what was happening and considering regulating it with a bylaw, compliance operations manager Warrick Zander said.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Some days there can be 24 motorhomes, self-contained campers and caravans lined up

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.