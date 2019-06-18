The NZ Transport Agency is encouraging people along Northland's Twin Coast Discovery Route to drop in on its community information sessions to give feedback on the potential improvement options being proposed for their towns.

Northland system manager Jacqui Hori-Hoult said work undertaken in 2016-2017 had identified areas for improvement along the 800km Twin Coast Discovery Route to help grow Northland's economy through safer, reliable and accessible journeys.

Feedback was now sought regarding which options for improvement were important to local communities and why.

Funding was available for the development of the township plans, but each plan would

require further funding for implementation.

The community drop-in venues and times include:

Horeke, on Thursday, 1pm to 7.30pm at Mataitaua Marae.

Kohukohu, Thursday, 3.30pm to 7.30pm at the fire station.

Awanui, Friday, 3.30pm to 7.30pm at the Northland Riders' Club.

Rawene, Friday, 3.30pm to 7.30pm at the RAD Building, 11 Parnell Rd.

Moerewa, Tuesday, June 25, 3.30pm to 7.30pm at Te Punawai Centre.

Kawakawa, Tuesday, June 25, 3.30pm to 7.30pm, at 121 Gillies St.

Kaikohe, Thursday, June 27, 3.30pm to 7.30pm at Akau Studios, 8 Dickeson St.

For more on the Twin Coast Discovery Route go to www.nzta.govt.nz/projects/connecting-northland/twin-coast-discovery-route/, or email the project team directly at northlandproject@nzta.govt.nz