A busy three months marks the start of a bumper year of events.

The jam-packed summer schedule has events almost every weekend from now until the end of March and it is expected to bring millions of dollars to the city.

And after that, there's still loads more to look forward to.

February: ZM Float Festival

In only its third year, ZM's Float festival is expected to attract more than 6000 people to Lake Tikitapu on February 16 for New Zealand's only floating music festival.

Pump up your floaties and dig out your water wings because the all-age festival brings together a bunch of local talent from Drax Project to Balu Brigada to special guest Stan Walker.

NZ Bomb Comp tower at Lake Tikitapu last year. Photo / File

Flava's NZ Bomb Comp runs from February 14 to 17 alongside Float.

NZME brand engagement manager Kat Hicks expects the event to be bigger and better than last year.

"The Bomb Tower opens this year on Thursday and Friday evenings for bombs at just $5 for 5 bombs. This continues through Sunday morning until the Bomb Comp heats begin."

Registrations for the competition also allow unlimited bombs at any other time the tower is open.

"Sunday's competition day will offer a fantastic family day out at lake Tikitapu with prizes to win, entertainment from the bomb tower and Flava's radio announcers on site." Hicks said.

March: Crankworx

March fixture Crankworx is marking its fifth year in Rotorua this year and organiser Tak Mutu said it would be a "massive year".

The 2019 Enduro World Series kicks off at Crankworx and Mutu said the series was all but sold out.

Crankworx runs over six days from March 19 to 24. In previous years it has run over eight days but Mutu said there would be the same number of events happening, but in a shorter period.

"It's going to be a huge six days. Right from that Tuesday opening ceremony then the dual slalom."

Canada's Brett Rheeder thrills the crowd on his way to a Slopestyle gold medal last year at Crankworx. Photo / File

Mutu estimated the event would draw more than 15,000 visitors to Rotorua and 40,000 to 50,000 would head to the skyline site when it was open. Some riders had already visited the city, Mutu said.

"It's the first stop of the Crankworx world tour and the Enduro World Series so they're just trying to get themselves familiar with the trails."

Some of the spectator action was free for Rotorua locals with proof of address.

Mutu said the event would have another focus: showcasing Māori culture and showing the arts and culture side of Rotorua to the world.

Tickets to Crankworx are on sale.

March: Rotorua Walking Festival

Later in March, the Rotorua Walking Festival returns for its 26th year.

The 26th annual Walking Festival brings in international crowds. Photo / File

Organising committee chairman Deryck Shaw said the festival would have a similar format to previous years but this year they were encouraging families to enter and holding a 5km family walk at a lower cost.

Shaw estimated about 1000 people would participate in the festival and it would attract overseas visitors.

"Most of our early bird entries have been international people from all around the world."

He said the festival was a good way to keep active and spend time with other people including family, friends and strangers.

"Walking is one thing most people can participate in. People from age 6 or 7 to age 80 can do it."

Early bird entries to the festival close on January 31.

May: Rotorua Marathon

If running is more your style, you can take on the Rotorua marathon which marks 55 years this year.

Known affectionately as the "People's Marathon", the marathon is Australasia's oldest major marathon event and is on May 4.

June: Ice Skate Tour

An icy event from June 5 to 9 will keep families cool but is a far cry from the summer heat many families are enjoying now.

With state-of-the-art, artificial ice rinks, the Ice Skate Tour travels around New Zealand and will be hosted by Western Heights Primary School at the beginning of winter.

The impact

Destination Rotorua consumer marketing manager Tom Worsp said many Rotorua hotels were reporting strong forward bookings, an early indicator the town would be busy over the next few months.

He said "high season" in Rotorua ran from mid-October to mid-April, which was a result of hard work by the visitor industry to bring people here for longer.

"We're fortunate in Rotorua to be able to attract big summer events like the Tarawera Ultramarathon, ZM's Float, the Lakeside concert and Crankworx. These help to draw domestic visitors from out of town.

Float music festival at Lake Tikitapu attracted thousands last year. Photo / File

"Not only do these visitors attend the events but they also spend money on accommodation, hospitality, retail and attractions, so the economic benefit is felt widely through the community."

Based on last year's spending by domestic and international visitors, Destination Rotorua believed the city could bring in millions from the events this year.

Crankworx estimate its event to draw in at least $1 million a day based on previous history. Last year the event estimated more than $4 million.

"In the year to 31 October 2018, total expenditure from international and domestic visitors was $830.6 million, a year-on-year increase of 5.2 per cent," Worsop said.

Hospitality New Zealand Bay of Plenty President Reg Hennessy believed the accommodation's services in Rotorua to be "fairly chocker" but said it would be hard to give accurate figures as more were people using Airbnb.

"Every day I walk my dog up Fenton St and all the motels seem to have the no accommodation signs in."

Hennessy, who owns Hennessy's Irish Bar, said in the past few years Rotorua had become busier with tourists and domestic visitors but he doesn't believe it is just events that draw them in.

"The majority or people that I see coming into the CBD, I think they are here with their families enjoying what Rotorua has to offer that is more the natural things rather than events."

What's on

• Friday, January 18 – Saturday, January 19: TWS World Invitation Superstock Championship World 240s, Paradise Valley Raceway. Tickets from eventfinda.

• Sunday, January 20: Lakefront vintage car show. 10am-2pm at the Village Green. • Wednesday, January 23 – Saturday, January 26: Māori Basketball National Tournament, Rotorua Energy Events Centre.

• Saturday, January 26 – Sunday, January 27: Rotorua Noir, a crime writing festival. At Shambles Theatre, see www.rotoruanoir.com.

• Saturday, January 26 – Sunday, January 27: Blue Lake Multisport Festival featuring six events over two days. Enter at rats.org.nz.

• Saturday, February 2: Summer Seafood Festival, 12pm-6pm at Soundshell and Village Green. Headlined by Sons of Zion. Tickets from eventfinda.

• Wednesday, February 6: Opera in the Pā returns after a four-year hiatus. Rotorua Arts Village, 5.30pm. Headlined by Moses McKay, Pene Pati and Maitai Pati of Sol3 Mio, and Joel Amosa. Tickets from Ticketmaster.

• Saturday, February 9: Tarawera Ultramarathon. Schedule and information at www.taraweraultra.co.nz.

• Friday, February 15 – Sunday, February 17: Rotorua Home and Garden Show, Energy Events Centre, adults $6.

• Saturday, February 16: Float music festival at Tikitapu (Blue Lake). Features Drax Project, Mitch James and Stan Walker. 10am-6pm, tickets from GrabOne.

• Thursday, February 14 – Sunday February 17: New Zealand Bomb Comp. Register at www.nzbombcomp.co.nz.

• Sunday, February 24: Art in the Park, 10am-4pm at Government Gardens. Free entry, features more than 60 stalls.

• Sunday, March 3: Redwoods Children's Day: Featuring art, music and stories. Free, 1.30pm-4.30pm.

• Sunday, March 3: Copthorne Rotorua off-road half marathon. Information and entry at eventpromotions.co.nz.

• Saturday, March 9: Lakeside 2019 Waiata Mai. From 5pm at the Lakeside, free.

• Friday, March 8 – Sunday, March 10: Aotearoa Cuban Festival, Lakes Performing Arts Company.

• Saturday, March 16 – Sunday, March 17: Rotorua Walking Festival. Earlybird registrations close January 31. Go to www.rotoruawalkingfestival.org.nz.

• Saturday, March 16 – Sunday, March 17: Legend of the Lake, Ocean Swim Series. From 8.30am both days. Entry and details at oceanswim.co.nz.

• Tuesday, March 19 – Sunday, March 24: Crankworx Rotorua. Various locations and cost. Visit www.crankworx.com.

• Saturday, March 30 – Tuesday, April 2: Studebaker, 25th New Zealand Nationals. Details to come.

