

Character development, movement, improvisation, story making and story telling have all been part of Company of Giants' first ''theatre making'' Summer School.

The avant garde Whangārei theatre company's six-day intensive theatre workshop was aimed at young people aged from 10 to 20 years interested in diving into theatre-making from all angles. The summer school finishes today.

Lexi Holton, aged 10, offers a bright greeting for her fellow theatre students.

It has been led by actors Anthony Crum and Lutz Hamm, both graduates from Toi Whakaari: NZ Drama School in Wellington and founding members of Company of Giants, based at the performance centre Oneonesix.

Many students at the inaugural summer school were in their early to mid-teens.

Among the younger ones, Lexi Holton, 10, attending with her friend Olivia Howard, also 10, said the two had enjoyed the experience ''very much''.

Leah Hatfull, 13, moved to Whangārei from Australia only two weeks ago. Her Whangārei-based grandmother enrolled drama-loving Leah as ''a nice way to get started here in her new home''. Leah had already made new friends, she said.

Faith Ward gets into the moment.

Faith Ward, 15, and Stella Saville Burley, 14, both from Kerikeri, said they enjoyed how the stories, skills and techniques were built up through each day's activities.

Tutor Anthony Crum extends a strong, wide welcome to the class.

Each day started with students being asked to demonstrate how they felt via an expressive movement, with all students having to immediately copy them. Photographer Michael Cunningham went along to Thursday morning's warm-up session.