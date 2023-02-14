What your perfume choice says about you

The fragrance you wear can speak volumes about your personal style, even more so than your clothes. Have you considered what kind of vibe your signature scent is giving off?

Some prefer to wear the same perfume daily, while others enjoy switching it up. Regardless of your choice, the perfume you wear may reflect aspects of your personality, as scents have been found to possess distinct qualities that attract individuals to them.

Research suggests that certain personality traits may lead people to be drawn to specific fragrances. Discover what your perfume choice says about you!

If you like fruity scents

Your aura is cheerful and radiant, so you are drawn to fragrances that embody your fresh and zesty nature. You are drawn to citrusy yet sweet scents with a romantic disposition. The refreshing top notes of a fruity perfume perfectly represent your energetic and optimistic character.

You may be reading this while multitasking and planning your weekend festivities. You are the embodiment of fun; everyone is drawn to you at social events because you light up the room when you enter.

As we mature, we tend to transition from sweet tropical fragrances to more refined choices because we may feel it’s more appropriate. Nevertheless, sophisticated fruity perfumes do exist, here are our top picks!

Yves Saint Laurent Mon Paris EDP - $132

Ariana Grande Cloud EDP - $51

Jimmy Choo By Jimmy Choo EDP - $149

If you like floral scents...

Your aura is bright and cheerful, exuding a sense of positivity and joy. You are drawn to simple yet romantic scents, such as the delicate fragrance of roses, the sweet aroma of gardenias, and the gentle fragrance of lilacs. These scents bring a touch of romance and elegance to your life, adding to the simple pleasures you savour.

Best described as someone who lives by the “treat yourself” motto! You are not afraid to splurge on things that bring you joy and comfort. Your appreciation for the finer things in life is evident in your outfit choices and the fragrances you wear.

Indulge with these luxurious floral scents that will add a touch of extravagance to your already impeccable taste. These fragrances are the perfect reflection of your love for all things beautiful and your appreciation for life’s simple pleasures.

Kate Spade EDP - $89

BON PARFUMEUR 103 Floral EDP- $80

Versace Bright Crystal EDT - $135

If you like spicy scents...

You possess a bold and refined style, with a captivating cool vibe that draws people in. You are confident and social, yet peaceful, inspiring trust and admiration from those around you. Your Friday nights can be spent either dancing the night away or curled up with a book, you don’t mind either way.

This modern take on a classic spicy scent often features lively citrus notes, florals, wood, and amber - perfectly showcasing your unique style. Your natural elegance is evident in everything you do and you don’t stress over the small stuff.

A spicy fragrance is known for its mysterious nature, as its scent adapts differently to each person’s skin. After much consideration, we have handpicked a select group of spicy scents that each have a distinctive allure.

YVES SAINT LAURENT Black Opium EDP - $122

Marc Jacobs Daisy Love EDT - $77

Nest Indigo EDP - $158

