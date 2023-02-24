What is an emotional support water bottle and do I need one?

Have you heard of the term “emotional support bottle”? You may have noticed that recently many people, including colleagues and friends, are carrying around large yet charming bottles everywhere they go!

The emotional support water bottle first gained popularity on TikTok and is likely has most likely come up in conversation at some point. But what exactly does it mean, and how can a bottle contribute to one’s mental well-being? It may not be as random as it seems. So let us shed some light on why this trend has become so popular.

The idea behind it is that the emotional attachment you share with your water bottle will encourage you to keep it on hand 24/7, drink more water and stay hydrated throughout the day. And let’s be real, who wouldn’t want a cute and trendy water bottle by their side at all times?

In today’s fast-paced world, it can be challenging to remember to stay hydrated, and this trend has come as a breath of fresh air, offering a fun and innovative way to tackle this issue. Not only does it help in increasing your daily water intake, but it also has a positive impact on the environment as well. This trend aligns with the growing movement towards sustainability and environmental responsibility by encouraging the use of refillable water bottles instead of disposable ones.

In conclusion, the “emotional support water bottle” trend on TikTok may seem like just another passing fad, but it has the potential to be a game-changer in the way we approach hydration and sustainability. So stay hydrated in style and check out our favourite water bottles!

Our favourite high-end options:

We’re totally into investing in long-lasting products to steer clear of excessive consumption. That’s why these bottles may seem a bit pricey at first glance, but trust us, the quality is worth every penny! And the cherry on top? You can choose from a bunch of cool colours and nifty mouthpiece options to match your vibe.

Our Favourite Affordable Options:

Who says you need to break the bank to score a decent-looking and sturdy water bottle? In fact, you can find some fantastic water bottles on a budget that are both functional and aesthetically pleasing. Staying hydrated is a must, regardless of your budget. That’s why we’ve rounded up some of our top picks for affordable yet stylish water bottles that won’t let you down.

