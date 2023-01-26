Valentine’s Day gift ideas for every relationship status and budget

Valentine's Day Gift Ideas / Getty Images

*This story contains carefully curated selections from The Selection team and affiliate links which may earn NZ Herald a commission.

Whether your relationship is romantic, platonic or anything in between, celebrate Valentine’s Day the right way with the perfect gift to show you care.

Valentine’s Day is what you choose to make it, so spread the love, whether that’s galantines with your besties, a romantic date with your partner, or even self-love. As Miley says: “I can buy myself flowers”.

So if you’re in a long-term relationship, a laid-back “situationship”, or even just a friendship we’ve got you covered this Valentine’s Day. We’ve curated the perfect gift ideas from traditional classics to the thoughtful and practical to suit every budget.

The Classics:

There are countless ways to show you care, but sometimes you can’t beat the classics, they’re classic for a reason, right? A gorgeous box of decadent chocolates, flowers or if all else fails, a beautifully packaged bottle of something aged in a barrel will always delight a special someone.

Lean into tradition this year with our classic popular his and her picks.

For Her: Celebration Box: The Pink Perfection - Buy Now $59.95

The Celebration Box Pink Candy & Champagne Gift Basket has something for everyone, from pink love heart-shaped cookies to rosé.

For Him: Celebration Box: Bourbon Indulgence - Buy Now $69.95

Indulgent chocolates and booze - what more could he ask for this Valentine’s Day!

The Thoughtful Gift:

Thoughtful gift-giving is a guaranteed way to show you genuinely care! Go the extra mile and choose something unique and special that you know they’ll want to use.

If gift-giving is your love language, or your partner’s, then wear your heart on your sleeve this year with these thoughtful ideas.

For Her: Typo Sunset Lamp - Buy Now $49.99

Sunset lamps are trending and nothing says romance quite like the gift of mood lighting.

For Him: Huski Beer Cooler 2.0 - Buy Now $39.99

Be the solution to his warm beer problems this year with the Huski premium high-performance cooler.

The Practical Gift:

Showing you care doesn’t always have to include a dozen roses, candy hearts and cringe-worthy cards not that there’s anything wrong with those if that’s what you’re into! However, maybe you’re a more practical gift giver who remembers when your partner mentioned their water bottle is worn or their desk is cluttered.

Practical gifts are just as thoughtful as romantic ones; let’s face it, they’re usually a lot more useful.

For Her: Frank Green Disney Limited Edition 34oz Pooh Buttermilk Bottle - Buy Now $85

Get her an emotional support water bottle that’s just as special as she is with this Frank Green limited edition Winnie the Pooh bottle.

For Him: Typo Collapsible Tech Hub - Buy Now $19.99

Make his life easier and more streamlined with this tech organisation essential.

The Self-Care Gift:

Valentine’s Day is supposed to be about showing, and we think that should include self-love. Give your brain and body some extra tender love and care with these self-care essentials.

For Her: Papillon Essential Oil Diffuser - Buy Now $49.99

An essential oil diffuser is one of those self-care gifts that isn’t the most obvious. However, once you use it, you’ll never want to live without it! There are also plenty of essential oils that you can pair with it including stress relief, sleep and immune-boosting oils.

For Him: Gentlemen’s Hardware Close Shave Kit - Buy Now $60

Give him the gift of self-care to show him that you care! This set from Gentlemen’s Hardware has a woody and earthy scent and it will assist him in achieving baby-soft cheeks without irritation.

* Prices are as stated at the time of publication, these prices may vary at the discretion of the listed brands.



















