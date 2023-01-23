Tips to save on back-to-school essentials

Back to school essentials / Getty Images

*This story contains carefully curated selections from The Selection team and affiliate links which may earn NZ Herald a commission.

Just because school supplies are essential doesn’t mean they have to break the bank!

As we’re all aware, inflation has been impacting everything from groceries to fuel, which means your usual back-to-school shopping will likely be more costly than ever before. But no need to panic, we just need to get creative and plan accordingly. That’s why it’s more important to shop with intention, do your research, and map out the back-to-school essentials you genuinely need.

Shop with purpose this year with these handy tips and recommendations to make back-to-school shopping as fuss-free and sustainable as possible.

Tip 1: Create a list of priorities and stick to them

Too often we get caught up in making sure we are prepared, but there is such a thing as being over-prepared. How many times have you read a required stationery list and followed it to the letter, only to find a pile of wasted notepads or a top-of-the-line pricey calculator that has hardly been touched?

Make a list of what your kids genuinely need, in order, from first-day essentials to things that can quite frankly wait till next month!

Basic Essentials:

Tip 2: Plan ahead and order online to avoid the back-to-school rush

Avoid overcrowded malls and stationery stores and consider buying online. Plan ahead to sidestep the dreaded panic buying that comes with leaving shopping to the last minute and ending up with a bunch of things you simply don’t need.

Plus, ordering online is the best way to easily compare prices and get the best deal!

Online Tech Gems:

Tip 3: Buy quality items to avoid repurchasing

There is a huge difference between “cheap” and “value”. Something can be cheap in more ways than one. Grabbing the cheapest option available may seem like a smarter choice but if you have to repeat-purchase cheap items, the cost adds up.

While affordable books and pens may be the answer, there are some items that are definitely worth investing in.

High-Quality Recommendations:

