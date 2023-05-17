These 3 bag trends will be everywhere in 2023

Our favourite bag trends of 2023 so far.

Nothing brings together an outfit like the perfect bag. From elegant totes to convenient grab-and-go baguette shapes, no outfit is truly complete without the faithful companion of a handbag.

During the recent runway shows, purses, clutches, and totes perfectly embodied fashion’s revival of sophistication and functionality. Runways, street fashion, and celebrity style, we have curated three captivating bag trends set to dominate the fashion landscape in 2023.

Whether your taste gravitates towards understated refinement, vivid and expressive statements, or cutting-edge designs in various shapes and sizes, delve deeper into this captivating journey to uncover the most sought-after bag trends for the year ahead.

Quiet luxury:

Sophia Richie, renowned for her impeccable fashion sense, has emerged as a true influencer in igniting the flame of the “quiet luxury” trend. With effortless grace and subtlety, this style of bag adds an understated yet undeniably chic embellishment to any outfit. Its allure lies in its ability to exude sophistication without overwhelming the overall aesthetic, leaving a lasting impression.

Nakedvice The Lexie Stone Bag - $165

Status Anxiety Look Both Ways Bag - $219

Harlem Bag White - $54

Functional Yet Fun:

The trend of the “functional yet fun” bag aesthetic fosters a sense of expressive individuality, allowing for vibrant bold colours or intriguing textures that add a playful touch while retaining practicality.

Andreanne Mesh Diamante Knot Bag In Silver - $69

Daphne Mini Crossbody Bag In Pink - $44.95

Peta & Jain Paloma Bag Cobalt Blue - $77

Baguette-shaped:

The baguette bag is an everlasting handbag trend that embodies timeless style. Its iconic snug under-the-shoulder carry and flap closure make it a foolproof choice that never fails to impress.

Hampson Shoulder Bag Black - $54

Status Anxiety One Of These Days Bag - $179

Ava and Ever Lolita Handbag - $45

