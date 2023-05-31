The six best affordable conditioners for your hair type

Our hair is our crowning glory and sometimes it needs a little boost of conditioning magic.

Our hair is our crowning glory and sometimes it needs a little boost of conditioning magic.

The haircare aisle can be overwhelming with its wide range of conditioners to choose from. It’s tough to find the right one among countless options that promise smooth and silky hair. To make things easier for you, we’ve compiled a list of our favourite affordable conditioners.

Each brand promises to tackle various hair concerns, such as hydrating, strengthening, smoothing, preserving the colour, and thickening. With so many choices available, it’s natural to feel overwhelmed about which conditioner to select. To make matters more challenging, new conditioners flood the market every week, each claiming to outperform the rest, making it even harder to keep up with the latest trends.

If you’re on a journey to discover the ideal conditioner for your hair’s unique needs, worry not! We’ve handpicked a collection of our favourite conditioners that are tailored to meet your needs on a budget.

Whether you have luscious curls craving a gentle formula or you’re seeking a blend infused with keratin to enhance your locks, our thoughtfully curated list has got you covered.

Garnier Fructis Repairing Papaya Hair Food For Damaged Hair- $15.99

This all-in-one gem can be used as a hair mask, intense conditioner, or leave-in treatment, providing a solution for all your hair care needs. What's more, its formula is naturally derived, environmentally friendly and vegan-friendly. It's free from harsh silicones, parabens and artificial colourants.

Aveeno Conditioner Fresh Greens Blend - $17.99

This farm-to-bottle conditioner is infused with rosemary, peppermint and cucumber, and carefully formulated to enhance thickness and body. This unique formula not only clarifies your hair but also provides gentle hydration, making it an ideal choice for those with fine to medium hair.

Fudge Clean Blonde Damage Rewind Conditioner - Now $28

The Fudge Clean Blonde Damage Rewind Violet Toning Conditioner is here to rescue your blonde hair. It effectively reduces those pesky yellow or brassy tones while bringing back life and vitality to your locks. Not only that, but it also works to minimise damage and boost the overall vibrancy and shine of your blonde hair.

Joico Kpak Colour Therapy Conditioner - $24.99

The Joico Kpak Colour Therapy Conditioner not only shields your hair colour investment but also provides deep hydration and repairs your precious locks simultaneously. It's like having a personal hair technician in a bottle, ensuring your colour stays vibrant and your hair stays healthy and nourished.

OGX Argan Oil Of Morocco Conditioner - $20

This rejuvenating formula simultaneously strengthens and softens, effortlessly transforming your locks into their smoothest and silkiest state.

John Frieda Dream Curls Conditioner - $20.99

Elevate your curly hair game with our nourishing curl-defining conditioner. Experience the luxurious richness that deeply nourishes your curls, leaving them bouncy and beautifully defined.

