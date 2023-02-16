Is the new GHD Duet Style Hot Air Styler actually worth the hype?

GHD Duet Style Hot Air Styler in black and white, available at Sephora NZ

GHD, the iconic hair brand known for its straighteners and hairstyling products, has just released its latest game-changing tool: the GHD Duet Styler! This revolutionary gadget is a hair dryer and straightener rolled into one, which means you can go from wet to styled hair in just one step!

Now, we know the Dyson Airwrap has been all the rage on social media, but let’s be real, who has the time to figure out all those complicated attachments? And at $999, it’s definitely not budget-friendly. But the GHD Duet Style, on the other hand, is only $645 - that’s $354 cheaper than the Airwrap!

This launch is a significant breakthrough for GHD, as they continue to push the boundaries of hair styling tools. With the GHD Duet Styler, users can style and dry their hair without the hassle of switching between multiple tools. According to GHD, the Duet Styler can straighten and dry your hair with no damage and give you up to 48 hours of softness. Plus, it uses 48% less energy than if you were to use a hair dryer and straightener separately.

So if you’re wondering if the GHD Duet Styler is worth the hype, here’s everything you need to know about this latest release.

Duet Style Professional 2 In 1 Hot Air Styler - $645

How is it different from a straightener?

The Styler is no ordinary straightener. This unique hair tool boasts two plates, which are encased in an airflow chamber and powered by a fan motor. With two different settings, it’s incredibly versatile too.

Slide the button up to activate the wet-to-dry drying and straightening mode. But wait, there’s more! The Styler also has a special ‘shine shot’ button that turns off the fan motor and heats up the plates to 185C, creating a high-shine finish for your locks. In fact, it works much like a regular GHD straightener, just bigger and with the added bonus of a powerful heat boost to enhance the smoothness and shine of your hair.

Plus for all those who considered the Dyson because of its curling abilities, the GHD Duet styler does big bouncy waterfall waves too. Watch below for tips on how to do them!

Does it actually work on wet hair?

Are you worried about using a heated styling tool on your wet locks? I get it, the thought of it can send chills down your spine. But fear not, GHD has you covered!

They put their Duet Style to the test not once, but twice. GHD’s Dr Milner conducted two trials: the first with 142 women with different hair types and textures, and the second with 109women. They asked each woman to glide the styler over their hair four times, (even though the claim is that three is enough), just to be absolutely sure of the Styler’s ability to be gentle on hair.

So, the verdict? The standard hair strength test showed that the Duet Style caused no thermal hair damage when used in wet-to-dry mode. So you can go ahead and style away without worrying about damaging your luscious locks.

Products recommended for use with the GHD include:

Sleek Talker Styling Oil - $65

Get ready to say goodbye to frizz and hello to effortlessly manageable hair with the help of Sleek Talker! This cutting-edge hair styling oil claims to transform your hair from a wet, unruly mess to a sleek and silky masterpiece, leaving it feeling irresistibly smooth, soft, and best of all, protected from the damaging effects of heat. Buy Now

If you’re looking for a tool to make your hair-styling routine a breeze, look no further than the trusty paddle brush! This essential hair accessory is a must-have for anyone looking to effortlessly create up-dos, straighten their locks, and tackle a range of other styling tasks with ease. Buy Now

