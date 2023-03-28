The best wireless earbuds for every budget and preference

Must have earphones for every budget

Whether you’re after comfort, convenience, premium sound quality, a good deal, or all of the above, we’ve got your ears covered with our trendy selection of wireless earphones.

In recent years, earbuds have significantly improved, with the latest technological advancements addressing concerns such as poor Bluetooth connections or signal drops. Now, there are a wide variety of earbuds available at different price points with decent sound quality, long battery life, and noise-cancelling features.

Whether you prefer classic earbuds or larger headphones, the market offers numerous options. Our list of favourite earphones caters to every budget and preference, providing sleek and stylish designs, affordable options, and high-end earbuds with advanced features.

With so many options to choose from, you are sure to find the perfect earbuds to meet your specific needs and take your music-listening experience to new heights.

JBL Wave Beam True Wireless Headphones - $99

Unleash your favourite tunes and take the party with you wherever you go! The JBL Wave Beam packs a punch with bass that’ll make you feel every beat. Its stick-closed design ensures a secure and comfy fit, perfect for even the most intense dance sessions. With up to 32 hours of battery life, you can keep the music playing all day and night. Buy Now

Apple AirPods (3rd Gen) True Wireless In-Ear Headphones - $329

Introducing the new AirPods - the ultimate listening experience! With spatial audio that surrounds you, Adaptive EQ that tunes the music to your ears, and longer battery life, you’ll be able to enjoy your music like never before. Plus, they’re sweat and water-resistant, making them the perfect choice for any adventure. Buy Now

Edifier: X2 True Wireless Bluetooth Earphones - $49

The Edifier X2 Earphones, equipped with Bluetooth, provide a wireless range of up to 10m. With impeccable noise cancellation, these earbuds offer up to six hours of uninterrupted playback, and the accompanying charging case can provide an additional three full charges. Buy Now

Lenovo LP40 Pro TWS Wireless Headphones - $59

These wireless headphones are water-resistant and can be used without worry, even while sweating or in the rain. They come in a bunch of funky colours and have three ear tips to customise the fit. They offer a decent battery life of up to 20 hours of music and call time and up to 350 hours on standby. Buy Now

Noise Cancelling 9D Stereo Sports Earbuds - With Microphone - $49

With these Bluetooth Earphones, you can listen to music and take important calls while exercising or on the go. They have advanced stereo design and noise reduction technology, making them great for busy areas. They use Bluetooth 5.0 for fast pairing with any device within 10m. With up to 5 hours of calls and 120 hours of standby time, they’re reliable all day. Plus, they charge quickly in just 1 hour. Buy Now

Beats Studio Buds - $339

Beats Fit Pro earbuds have flexible wingtips that fit comfortably and securely in your ears, tested by athletes to ensure they stay in place during any activity. They’re designed with pressure-relieving vents for all-day comfort. With three silicone ear tip options, you can easily find the perfect fit for customised sound and optimal performance. What sets these apart is that you have control over what you hear with two listening modes. The Active Noise Cancelling mode blocks external sounds, and the Transparency mode lets you hear your surroundings. Beats Fit Pro gives you up to 24 hours of combined playback. With Transparency, mode turned off, you’ll get up to seven hours of listening time. Buy Now

Skullcandy Jib True 2 True Black - $99

Jib True 2 is a simple and stylish true wireless earbud that now has 50 per cent more battery life and Tile finding technology. It’s eco-friendly and “worry-free wireless.” You get up to 33 hours of battery life in total - nine hours in the earbud and 24 hours in the case. Buy Now

*This story contains carefully curated selections from The Selection team and affiliate links which may earn NZ Herald a commission. (Prices may vary and are accurate at the time of publication)



