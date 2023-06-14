The best trendy pyjamas to keep you cosy this winter

Must have pyjamas to step up your winter game. Photo/Getty

Just as a night out holds its allure, a tranquil evening or a leisurely Sunday morning should elicit the same excitement when it comes to selecting your ensemble. That’s exactly why incorporating trendy and captivating loungewear and pyjamas into your wardrobe is essential to help you relish those chilly winter nights spent indoors.

The impact of lockdowns and the shift towards remote work has revolutionized our perception of fashion, with charming pyjamas now claiming a prominent spot alongside appropriate work attire and evening ensembles. We now prioritise both comfort and fashion in our everyday lives, whether we’re venturing to the office, socialising with friends, or simply staying in. Fortunately, a multitude of brands are readily available to help us effortlessly embody both aspects.

As winter is in full swing, there’s no better time to invest in exceptional and cosy pyjama essentials. From adorable slippers to luxurious robes, whether indulging yourself or delighting a loved one, the options are endless.

Stay tuned to see our handpicked collection of trending pyjamas, guaranteed to keep you fashionable and comfortably snug throughout the winter season!

Flannel Boyfriend Boxer Pant - $39.99

Supercropped Platform Boot - $44.99

Mooloola Yoho Hooded Blanket - $74

Dark And Stormy Zip Thru - $89

Body Jacquard Satin Robe - $39.99

Sleep Recovery Wide Leg Pant - $39.99

*This story contains carefully curated selections from The Selection team and affiliate links which may earn NZ Herald a commission. (Prices may vary and are accurate at the time of publication)







