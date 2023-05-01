The best supermarket beauty trends: 8 Affordable dupes under $30 you need

You don’t have to spend a ton of money to get great beauty products

You don’t have to spend a ton of money to get great beauty products. There are plenty of affordable supermarket favourites available at your convenience.

While splurging on high-end beauty goodies is always a treat, it’s time to switch up the belief that the more money you spend, the better quality you’ll get, because these days that’s simply not true. TikTok is flooded with affordable dupes that claim holy grail status, so we’ve tried and tested them to let you know which products are actually worth getting your hands on.

We can confirm that these products are well-loved for a good reason! And the best part? You’ll be pleasantly surprised by their prices when compared to their costly luxury counterparts.

These budget-friendly gems are perfect for adding some excitement to your beauty routine without breaking the bank. Keep scrolling and get ready to discover some fantastic, cost-effective goodies that won’t disappoint.

Maybelline Colossal Curl Black Mascara - Now $23

Maybelline Colossal Curl Bounce Mascara is the perfect go-to if you’re wanting instant curl and definition. Featuring a quick dry formula, it’s a great go-to if you’re in a rush or need a top-up during the day or glam up on the go for a night out.

The curl is immediately noticeable as soon as applied and it lasts all day without any drooping or flaking.

Tip: For maximum curl try curling your lashes after you have applied mascara, but make sure to wait a couple of minutes and test to see that it’s dried down to avoid smudging and transfer. Buy Now

Loreal Paris Hair Treatment Extraordinary Oil - $25.99

The L’Oreal Paris Hair Oil controls frizz while adding softness and shine to hair. What sets this hair oil apart from others is that it manages to provide these benefits without leaving any unpleasant greasy residue. It has the most delightful fragrance, and its pleasant scent lasts until the next wash. Buy Now

Rimmel Stay Matte Powder Sand - $15

A hard-working powder is a must-have in any makeup bag for those with oily skin or who tend to experience shininess. This versatile powder can be used as a finishing touch or to set a liquid product, providing a smooth and matte finish.

The Rimmel Stay Matte powder is highly recommended due to its lightweight texture and finely milled formula. It blends effortlessly into the skin, leaving behind a flawless finish that doesn’t feel or look heavy. Buy Now

Mcobeauty Blending Sponge Magic Blender - $12

A makeup sponge is something you should be replacing fairly often as we all know they can carry bacteria. Why pay $34 for a Beauty Blender when this magic blender leaves a flawless complexion every time?

This blending sponge boasts a soft, luxurious feeling texture with curves that fit the contours of your face to seamlessly blend makeup and leave an impeccable finish. Buy Now

Maybelline Lasting Fix Setting Spray - $25

The Urban Decay All Nighter setting spray is undoubtedly a popular choice, but its steep price tag of $59 can make it difficult to use regularly without feeling guilty about its cost. Fortunately, Maybelline Lasting Fix offers a budget-friendly alternative at just $19.

A couple of quick sprays of this affordable alternative is all it takes to keep your makeup looking fresh and in place throughout the day, without having to worry about breaking the bank. Not only does it offer excellent staying power, but it also provides a natural, radiant finish that will leave your skin looking and feeling amazing. So, say goodbye to expensive setting sprays and hello to the reliable and affordable Maybelline Lasting Fix. Buy Now

Mcobeauty Magic Brows Fibre Gel Medium Brown - $18

Achieving the trendy “clean girl” look doesn’t have to come at a high cost. Instead of spending $46 on Kosas Airbrow gel, try Magic Brows Fibre Gel. This affordable alternative will effectively keep your brow hairs in place while costing only half the price. Buy Now

Bondi Sands Self Tanning 1 Hour Express Foam - $29.99

The dark tan guide makes it simple to apply. Once washed off the colour is rich, yet natural. If you want the darkest tan possible I would recommend applying two layers and leaving it on for 1-3 hours depending on the desired colour.

This self-tanner is great if you like a fast streak-free tan. The foamy texture is fluffy and velvety making it a breeze to apply. The tan will develop into a rich golden brown in 1-3 hours. Buy now

With darker formulas, you may find your hands go too dark or end up patchy. To avoid the dreaded fake tan hands make sure to moisturise your hands right before applying tan and rinse your hands after 30 minutes.

Nivea Soft Day Cream Jojoba & Vitamin E Creme - $14.99

The Nivea soft day cream is formulated with moisturising ingredients & jojoba oil to make your skin smooth & supple. Nivea Soft Moisturizing Crème has Vitamin E, known for helping prevent and heal scars. It also has antioxidant properties, which help protect your skin from free radicals that cause ageing. Buy Now

