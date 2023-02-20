The best supermarket beauty trends: 6 Affordable dupes under $30 you need

6 Affordable beauty dupes under $30 you need

You don’t have to spend a ton of money to get great beauty products. There are plenty of affordable supermarket favourites available at your convenience.

While splurging on high-end beauty goodies is always a treat, it’s time to switch up the belief that the more money you spend, the better quality you’ll get, because these days that’s simply not true. TikTok is flooded with affordable dupes that claim holy grail status, so we’ve tried and tested them to let you know which products are actually worth getting your hands on.

We can confirm that these products are well-loved for a good reason! And the best part? You’ll be pleasantly surprised by their prices when compared to their costly luxury counterparts. Instead of causing you to gasp in shock, these price tags will have you gasping with delight.

These budget-friendly gems are perfect for adding some excitement to your beauty routine without breaking the bank. Keep scrolling and get ready to discover some fantastic, cost-effective goodies that won’t disappoint!

Mcobeauty Beauty Lip Oil - $14

We’ve all heard the hype around the Dior lip oil, not only does it cost almost five times the price of this Mcobeauty dupe, but it’s also constantly out of stock everywhere in NZ. Enter Mcobeauty’s lip oil, which claims to provide deep nourishment and hydration along with a lustrous, high-shine finish for only $14!

It feels absolutely luxurious on your lips, but without any stickiness or greasiness. You can enjoy long-lasting moisture and a glossy look, thanks to the nourishing properties of jojoba oil. Give your lips the love they deserve with this ultra-nourishing lip oil. Buy Now

Maybelline Superstay Lip Colour Seductress - $19.50

Kylie Matte Liquid Lipsticks have been in the market for a while, and their recent availability at Mecca has sparked renewed interest. However, you don’t have to spend $54 on a lip kit to achieve that stunning look. Maybelline Seductress is a fantastic matte liquid lipstick that won’t disappoint, with its versatile neutral undertone making it the perfect nude shade.

I have tried every lipstick under the sun and always go back to Maybelline Superstay. The colour payoff is highly pigmented, and the formula is impressively long-lasting and transfer-proof without being drying. This affordable option has never let me down, and it can withstand practically anything, it’s seriously impressive and affordable! Buy Now

Many of us have fallen into the Tarte Shape Tape craze, but as time passes, we have come to realise that a high-quality concealer does not need to cost a steep $56. It’s time to explore alternative formulas, and the Rimmel concealer is an excellent option to consider.

This versatile concealer is effortless to apply and blends seamlessly, delivering great coverage without appearing cakey. It also hydrates the skin and prevents dryness, making it an excellent choice for those with textured skin. I first discovered this product on Tik Tok and was thrilled to learn that it’s available at Countdown. Not only is it affordable, but it also provides a generous 10mls of product, ensuring you get your money’s worth. Buy Now

Maybelline Lasting Fix Setting Spray - $19

The Urban Decay All Nighter setting spray is undoubtedly a popular choice, but its steep price tag of $59 can make it difficult to use regularly without feeling guilty about its cost. Fortunately, Maybelline Lasting Fix offers a budget-friendly alternative at just $19.

A couple of quick sprays of this affordable alternative is all it takes to keep your makeup looking fresh and in place throughout the day, without having to worry about breaking the bank. Not only does it offer excellent staying power, but it also provides a natural and radiant finish that will leave your skin looking and feeling amazing. So, say goodbye to expensive setting sprays and hello to the reliable and affordable Maybelline Lasting Fix. Buy Now

Rimmel Wonder Full Brow Gel 005 Clear - $17

Achieving the trendy “clean girl” look doesn’t have to come at a high cost. Instead of spending $46 on Kosas Airbrow gel, try Rimmel Wonder Full Brow Gel in clear. This affordable alternative will effectively keep your brow hairs in place while costing only half the price.

I recommend using this product on top of your brow pencil for optimal results, as it provides strong hold without making your brows feel stiff or appear flaky. Additionally, the gel ensures your brows remain set all day long, giving you the perfect “clean girl” aesthetic. Buy Now

Bondi Sands Tanning Lotion Gradual Tan - $24

Tan Luxe has recently become available in New Zealand, but their highly popular gradual tan comes with a hefty price tag of $47 for just 250ml. To save on costs, consider purchasing Bondi Sands Gradual tan instead, which is half the price.

Not only is it more affordable, but it also contains nourishing ingredients like aloe vera and vitamin E, which promote healthy and radiant skin. Additionally, the product is effortless to apply and provides a long-lasting golden tan every time, thanks to its smooth gliding formula. Plus, the convenient pump dispenser makes application a breeze. Buy Now

*This story contains carefully curated selections from The Selection team and affiliate links which may earn NZ Herald a commission. (Prices may vary and are accurate at the time of publication)