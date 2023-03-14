The best shampoos for your hair type

The best shampoos for every hair type

Whether you wash your hair once a day or once a week, the shampoo you’re using has a huge impact on the health of your locks! But when it comes to selecting the perfect shampoo for you, the abundance of options available can be overwhelming.

Each brand promises to address a wide range of hair concerns, such as hydration, strengthening, smoothing, colour preservation, and thickening. The multitude of options can be overwhelming and leave you feeling unsure about which shampoo to choose. To add to this dilemma, there are new shampoo releases weekly, each claiming to be better than the last, making it even more challenging to keep up with the latest trends.

If you’re wondering how to find the right shampoo for your hair needs, worry not. We’ve compiled a curated list of our preferred shampoos that cater to your specific requirements. Whether you have curly hair that needs a gentle cleansing formula or you’re looking for a keratin-enhancing blend, our list has you covered.

So, keep scrolling to see our top picks and find the perfect shampoo for your hair type!

Best for hair repair: Redken Care Acidic Bonding Concentrate Shampoo - $45

Best for coloured hair: Olaplex No.4 Shampoo - $60

Best for dry hair: Pureology Hydrate Shampoo - $47

Best for oily hair: Biolage Clean Normalising Shampoo - $39

Best for thin hair: Garnier Fructis Volumising Watermelon Hair Food - $13

Best for frizzy hair: John Frieda Frizz Ease Shampoo Dream Curls - $19

*This story contains carefully curated selections from The Selection team and affiliate links which may earn NZ Herald a commission. (Prices may vary and are accurate at the time of publication)