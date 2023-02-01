The best mascaras of 2023 and tips for the perfect application

The best mascaras of 2023

*This story contains carefully curated selections from The Selection team and affiliate links which may earn NZ Herald a commission.

When it comes to mascara, our expectations are high: not only should a good mascara elongate, curl and thicken our lashes, but it should basically solve all of our problems, right?

Luckily for our wallets, according to social media, lash extensions are out and embracing what you have is in. So for most women putting on mascara has now become a sacred part of our morning ritual, just as essential as combing hair or brushing teeth.

Whether you’re looking for length, lift, or volume, there are many mascaras on the market, each claiming to be better than the last! That’s why I’ve made it my mission to find the perfect mascara for every preference and budget.

Because finding a mascara you love can be challenging, we’ve come up with a perfectly curated shopping guide for the best affordable and high-end mascaras, plus some handy application tips.

Best for length:

RARE BEAUTY Perfect Strokes Universal Volumising Mascara - $38

Created with all lash types in mind this vegan, paraben-free formula is guaranteed to leave your lashes looking fluttery, defined and long, yet oh-so-soft. The application process is seamless and the thick bristles easily latch on to each lash.

As for the long-wearing claims, the Rare Beauty Perfect Strokes Mascara truly holds up all day against sweat and humidity. Plus it features a conditioning castor-oil-infused formula, leaving lashes long, clump-free and healthy. Buy Now

Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara - $32

This sensational formula delivers limitless length and lash definition like no other. The Maybelline Sky High formula is infused with bamboo extract and fibres for long, full lashes that never get weighed down. Buy Now

This formula is long-wearing, hard-working and smudge-proof yet it’s still super-easy to remove at the end of the day or night!

Tip: With most fresh tubes of mascara, the wands can often be oversaturated with product to begin with. For optimal results wipe the bristles of the brush on the rim of the tube before applying.

Best for curl:

BENEFIT COSMETICS Roller Lash Mascara - $52

The Benefit Roller Lash Mascara is a classic, The cute pink packaging is inspired by hair rollers, and it’ll give you that super-curled, lifted, wide-eyed look all day long!

The formula contains Provitamin B5 and Serin, which conditions the lashes and promises to hold your curl for up to 12 hours. The curved brush hugs every lash to lift and curl. Buy Now

Maybelline Colossal Curl Bounce Mascara - $27

Maybelline Colossal Curl Bounce Mascara is the perfect go-to if you’re wanting instant curl and definition. Featuring a quick dry formula, it’s a great go-to if you’re in a rush or need a top-up during the day or glam up on the go for a night out.

The curl is immediately noticeable as soon as applied and it lasts all day without any drooping or flaking. Buy Now.

Tip: For maximum curl try curling your lashes after you have applied mascara, but make sure to wait a couple of minutes and test to see that it’s dried down to avoid smudging and transfer.

Best for volume:

Lancôme Monsieur Big Mascara - $57

If you want buildable volume without sacrificing lash separation, look no further. Lancôme’s Monsieur Big offers heart-stopping volume with 24-hour wear to last you all day, and night, if that’s what you’re into. Buy Now

Essence Lash Princess Volume Mascara - $7.45

Want thick and full lashes for less? The Essence Lash Princess Volume Mascara has you covered. It gives length, curl and notable volume. Plus even on a humid summer day, this stuff won’t smudge or give you raccoon eyes. Buy Now

Tip: For maximum volume, after applying a coat to the underside of your lashes, look down and apply one to the top, starting from the root and combing through. Your lashes will look fuller than ever before!

* Prices are as stated at the time of publication, these prices may vary at the discretion of the listed brands.