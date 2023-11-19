Black Friday brings a welcome number of super-discounted deals to cost-of-living weary buyers. Photo / 123RF

The savings day-of-days is fast approaching, with Black Friday bringing a welcome number of super-discounted deals to cost-of-living weary buyers. These include home and kitchen deals that will bring convenience and style to your daily life. From cleaning aids to culinary must-haves, we’ve handpicked a selection that promises to boost your lifestyle without breaking the bank.

ECOVACS DEEBOT N8 Robot Vacuum Cleaner - $453.41

The Ecovacs cleaning robot changes how chores are done by vacuuming and mopping at the same time. Its robust suction power, coupled with a 99 per cent bacterial removal capability, ensures pristine carpets, floors, even in those hard-to-reach spots. The TrueMapping technology enables precise navigation and object detection, all while operating quietly, guaranteeing a peaceful household.

Nutribullet N10-0807DG 1000W Series Blender - $135.23

One of the best Black Friday sales we’ve found is the hassle-free Autoblast blender. This steals the show with how it effortlessly pulverises fruits, veggies, nuts and seeds into easily digestible bits. Its intuitive design simplifies the blending process, while cleaning becomes a breeze with its dishwasher-safe cups and easy-to-rinse detachable blades.

ThermoPro TP03 Digital Meat Thermometer - $17.03

If you’re into cooking, you’ll definitely appreciate a fast thermometer. The ThermoPro TP03 instantly reads temperature within three to five seconds. Not only that, it also boasts a wide range, perfect for indoor/outdoor cooking, BBQ and more. Its foldable probe design, coupled with smart features like auto shut-off and backlight LCD, ensures accurate readings and convenient storage.

Philips 3000 Series Essential Air Fryer - $112.50

The Philips Essential Air fryer takes healthy cooking to new heights. It delivers crispy yet tender dishes with minimal oil. Its versatility spans from frying, baking, grilling, roasting and reheating. This air fryer also comes with a NutriU app for personalised, healthy recipes, making everyday cooking a delightful experience.

Sushi Making Kit - $31.86

Looking to try something new with your family? The Deluxe Sushi Making Kit provides an all-inclusive experience for beginners and experts alike, making it perfect as a family activity, with its 16-piece set made from durable, dishwasher-friendly materials.

Electric Milk Frother - $63.61

The BURNNOVE electric coffee frother offers a 4-in-1 functionality, promising velvety foam for various coffee preferences. Its safety features and easy cleaning make it a versatile and user-friendly addition to any kitchen.

Wuciray Kitchen Storage and Organisation - $32.16

Finally, this versatile two-tier shelf stands tall as a multi-purpose organizer. It also serves as a kitchen spice rack, bathroom holder, or under-sink storage solution, enhancing functionality and organisation effortlessly.



