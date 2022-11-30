Studies reveal the colour that makes you most attractive: here’s how to wear it confidently

Wearing this colour makes you more attractive/Getty

*This story contains carefully curated selections from The Selection team and affiliate links which may earn NZ Herald a commission.

Passion, love, and confidence, are the words that come to mind when I think of the colour red, but the real question is why?

Scientists have revealed that wearing red can make you more attractive to the opposite sex. Studies show that red is the most attractive colour to both men and women but, curiously, the two genders are attracted to the same colour for different reasons.

Andrew Elliot, professor of psychology at the University of Rochester in New York, conducted a study that found a link between red and attraction. It was revealed that men are attracted to women who wear red for “primal biological” reasons.

Women on the other hand, in the United States, England, Germany and China, found men more appealing when they were either pictured wearing red or framed in red associating the colour with status and confidence, as researched and published by the American Psychological Association.

While we all know that true attraction comes from within, and in 2022 we are making clothing choices for ourselves, red can still be a fun way to spice up your love life. Here are 4 ways to try and incorporate it into your look.

OPI Infinite Shine Red-Veal your Truth - $22.99

The red nail theory is the latest viral beauty trend on TikTok. Users have been claiming that when they have red nails they receive more attention and compliments.

Red nails are a subtle and simple way to incorporate this confidence-evoking colour into your day-to-day style. For an iconic warm red that won’t fail you try the OPI Infinite Shine in Red-veal Your Truth. Buy now from Life Pharmacy

Fenty Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Color - $48

A classic red lip is a bold and simple way to conjure up confidence. It’s the perfect way to brighten your look without reinventing your closet.

Our favourite red lipstick is the Fenty Stunna Lip Paint, the shade “uncensored” is the perfect true red. Buy now from Sephora NZ

Ally Red Sleeveless Shirred Midi Dress - $80

Make a statement in a bold red dress, with party season in full swing it’s the perfect time to dress to impress.

This red, sleeveless, shirred midi dress features a tie-shoulder detail. The style is chic yet flattering and it’s guaranteed to turn heads. Buy now from Ally Fashion

Hallensteins Tiny Spot Tie In Burgundy - $19.99

Show your ambition and passion by incorporating a red tie into your wardrobe.

Whether you prefer a simple bold red, a subtle burgundy, or a modern pattern, make it your mission to embrace red this summer. Our favourite is this rich burgundy tie with a subtle spotted detail. Buy now from Hallensteins NZ

Lacoste Men’s Classic Polo - $140

The classic red polo is a timeless essential, perfect for any occasion. They look great when paired with jeans, sweatpants, or shorts making this an easy addition to any wardrobe.

Stand out for the right reasons in this cotton red polo shirt that exudes elegance and comfort. Buy Now from Lacoste NZ







