Steal the trending look: Suki Waterhouse’s outfit for less

Suki Waterhouse at Revolve festival. Photo / Getty

Suki Waterhouse is a multi-talented artist who effortlessly exudes a natural coolness highly coveted in the entertainment industry. She’s been keeping a low profile lately, but her timeless glamour still commands attention wherever she goes.

You might recognise her as the singer-songwriter-actor who recently went viral on TikTok with her hit song “Good Looking”. Or perhaps you know her as the better half of Robert Pattinson, the internet’s favourite moody heartthrob. And to top it all off, she’s set to star in one of the season’s most highly anticipated TV shows, Daisy Jones and the six.

Just recently, she was spotted at the Revolve festival with her co-star Camilla Monroe. Her outfit was both casual and chic, featuring a classic striped button-down shirt, a cute crop top, dark wash denim jeans, and white pointed-toe pumps.

If you want to rock a similar look without breaking the bank, keep scrolling to get inspired.

The Button-Down Shirt:

The timelessness of a blue-striped button-down shirt lies in its ability to elevate any outfit. Its clean-cut lines and refined pattern exude a sense of effortless versatility, making it a wardrobe staple for many. Suki takes this wardrobe essential to the next level by adding a touch of modernity to her outfit with an understated crop, creating a contemporary twist on the traditional button-down shirt.

Shaylan Stripe Shirt Blue - $72

Accessories:

Whether you’re heading to a festival like Suki, grabbing brunch with friends or hitting the town the perfect accessories can take any look from simple to chic. Suki wears statement sunglasses, a bold red lip and a bright blue bag statement bag. For those seeking stylish yet budget-friendly accessories, we have compiled a list of our current favourites.

Sophie Angular Sunglasses - $19.99

Winnick Sunglasses in Tort - $39

Milani Amore Satin Matte Lip Creme Satin - $22

