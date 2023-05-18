Steal the trending look: Sofia Richie’s outfit for less

Sofia Ritchie is timeless and classy, here's how to achieve Sofia's 'old money' aesthetic

Ever since her iconic wedding, Sofia Richie has become a source of inspiration for the refined and elegant “old money” aesthetic, and we absolutely adore it.

After tying the knot with Elliot Grainge, who has connections in the music industry, Sofia has garnered significant attention, especially on TikTok. The lavish wedding, held on the French Riviera, was nothing short of extravagant.

Now, everyone is eagerly anticipating Sofia’s future fashion choices, as her sudden surge in popularity has led to a continuous display of outfits that effortlessly embody the latest trends. Her captivating style has mesmerized and inspired us, igniting a desire to emulate her impeccable taste.

We love her style, which is why we have taken it upon ourselves to recreate one of her recent looks on a budget.

The outfit:

Sofia is known for her capsule wardrobe style; she always has the perfect basics that make any outfit look effortlessly chic. Her look above consists of a crisp white button-down shirt and simple straight-leg blue wash jeans. To achieve her “old money” look we’ve compiled our favourite wardrobe staples that won’t break the bank.

ADALIA SHIRT WHITE - $76

Ava And Ever Material Girl Shirt - $57

Desu Alice Straight Leg Jeans - $67.99

Cotton On Loose Straight Jeans - $59

The Accessories:

Sofia is the queen of understated accessories - from stylish bags to trendy sunnies and shiny belts, her outfits always have the perfect embellishments to stand out from the rest.

PETA & JAIN DYLAN HANDBAG BLACK - $76

Aire Sculptor Sunglasses - $53

Neon Heart Monte Mesh Belt - $53

