Steal the trending look: Rita Ora’s outfit for less

Shop the look: Rita Ora's New York street style

Rita Ora found herself in the spotlight following her 2012 single “Hot Right Now” by DJ Fresh. Since then she has topped the UK charts countless times. She has also starred as a judge in X Factor, America’s Next Top Model and even as Mia Grey in Fifty Shades of Grey.

In August 2022, Rita Ora confirmed that she and New Zealand film director Taika Waititi tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in London. But just because she’s married now doesn’t mean she’s following the blushing bride aesthetic, in fact, Rita has become known for her edgy, bold and sexy style.

Rita Ora wowed in a more laid-back look as she left her New York hotel. The singer looked gorgeous in her edgy double denim ensemble for her day out in New York. She teamed an oversized denim jacket with matching jeans, accessorising with a pair of quirky red shades and heels.

With winter in full swing, there’s no better time than now to add a denim jacket to your collection. If you’re stuck for inspiration, why not take style cues from Rita Ora? Keep reading to find out our favourite affordable alternatives to help you emulate her look.

The Outfit:

Rita’s look is a modern take on the iconic Brittney and Justin double denim moment at the 2001 American Music Awards, and we are definitely here for it. The singer looked gorgeous in her edgy double denim look for her casual day out in New York. She teamed an oversized, button-front, acid-wash denim jacket with matching jeans.

Sally Blue Oversized Denim Jacket -$149

Hopkins Denim Jacket Mid Wash - $90

Levi’s Ribcage Straight Jean - $174

Hambleton Jeans Dark Denim Wash - $96

The Accessories:

Rita adds a touch of elegance to her 2000′s vibe by adding trendy pointed-toe shoes for a modern twist on the iconic look. She also adds fun orange oversized glasses to shade herself from the paparazzi.

Ionix Heels Black - $94

Aleema Accessories Silver - $84

Hetley Sunglasses Brown - $40

*This story contains carefully curated selections from The Selection team and affiliate links which may earn NZ Herald a commission. *Prices are as stated at the time of publication, these prices may vary at the discretion of the listed brands.



