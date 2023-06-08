Steal the trending look: Kate Middleton

Steal Kate Middleton's Princess of the people style. Photo / Getty

From exquisite gala dresses paired with dazzling diamonds to sophisticated business-casual ensembles and everything in between, Kate effortlessly strikes the ideal harmony between being stylish and timeless.

Kate’s exceptional ability to dress impeccably for any occasion is matched by her remarkable talent for infusing each outfit with the appropriate symbolism, perfectly aligning with the events she attends. As a prominent figure, being seen is an integral part of Kate’s profession, and she consistently exudes confidence and grace while doing so. By skillfully leveraging wardrobe essentials, Kate consistently achieves a polished and fashionable appearance, effortlessly intertwining a hint of modest elegance.

If you were captivated by her recent ensemble as much as we were, continue reading to discover how you can recreate her effortlessly chic look without breaking the bank

The Outfit:

Kate exudes sophistication in her impeccably tailored black trousers, which she elegantly combines with a cosy turtleneck and a timeless beige trench coat. This look effortlessly captures the essence of winter fashion. If you’re seeking to elevate your winter wardrobe and channel Kate’s impeccable style, we have curated a selection of affordable options that we absolutely adore.

Tamika Trench Coat - $185

Ava and Ever Gigi Knit Jumper - Now $33

Elysium Long Sleeve Turtleneck Top Black- $57

Archer Pants Black - $85

The Accessories:

Kate finishes off her classic look with a touch of refinement by adding a delicate gold buckled belt and a charming mini handbag with gold accents. Her choice of accessories is understated and minimalistic, beautifully highlighting her down-to-earth demeanour. If you aspire to emulate Kate’s impeccable sense of style, we have curated a collection of affordable accessories that we love.

Jarvik Shoulder Bag - $56

Mooloola Jessie Belt - $24.99

*This story contains carefully curated selections from The Selection team and affiliate links which may earn NZ Herald a commission. (Prices may vary and are accurate at the time of publication)