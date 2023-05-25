Steal the trending look: Jennifer Lopez’s look for less

Steal Jennifer Lopez's trending street look for less. Photo / Getty

Since making her debut over twenty years ago, Jennifer Lopez has consistently ruled both the red carpet and the streets with her fashion choices.

Alongside her successful music career, J.Lo’s movies and TV shows have garnered immense popularity, and her personal style always manages to grab headlines. With every outfit, she effortlessly carries off any look while staying true to herself and her unique fashion sense.

Recently, she showcased her elevated take on streetwear by donning a chic beige turtle neck-inspired sweater paired with loose-fitting low-rise carpenter-style jeans, classic white sneakers, and a fashionable tote bag.

If you’re interested in replicating her iconic street style without breaking the bank, keep reading for some budget-friendly tips and tricks.

The Outfit:

Jennifer Lopez reigns as the ultimate authority on effortlessly chic street style. Her ensembles effortlessly blend casual comfort with elevated fashion, resulting in a flattering and functional look that embodies the latest trends. The outfit showcased above perfectly encapsulates her signature style, as she combines a timeless turtleneck knit with the fashionable flair of baggy cargo-style jeans. It’s a classic yet contemporary ensemble that exemplifies J. Lo’s mastery of fashion. Below we’ve curated our favourite pieces to emulate her style.

Betty Grey Chunky Roll Neck Sweater - $94.99

Izzy Turtleneck Sweater Cream - $66

Desu Mackenzie Cargo Jeans - $78.99

The Accessories:

Adding the final touches to her outfit, J.Lo effortlessly incorporates her iconic sunglasses, enduring white sneakers, and a charming yet versatile tote. These carefully selected accessories not only enhance her distinctive style but also strike a perfect balance between fashion and practicality, showcasing her keen eye for both aesthetics and functionality.

New Balance BB 480 - $170

Aire Atmosphere V2 Sunglasses - $52

Rusty Checkmate Straw Beach Bag - $95

*This story contains carefully curated selections from The Selection team and affiliate links which may earn NZ Herald a commission. (Prices may vary and are accurate at the time of publication)



