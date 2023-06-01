Steal the trending look: Anne Hathaway’s look for less

Anne Hathaway stuns at the Versace FW23 Show. Photo / Getty

Sophisticated, relatable, and timeless icon Anne Hathaway continues to delight, not just through her blockbuster films, but also with her impeccable fashion sense.

From her unforgettable roles in “Princess Diaries” and “The Devil Wears Prada” to her stellar performance in “Les Misérables,” Anne Hathaway has proven her versatility time and time again. Throughout her illustrious Hollywood career, this talented actress has graced numerous red carpets, talk show stages, fashion events, and city streets, consistently displaying ensembles that have evolved alongside her personal growth.

Anne Hathaway’s recent fashion choices have caused quite a stir on social media. She maintained her streak of show-stopping outfits at the Versace’s LA show, where she wowed in a a croc-embossed mini dress, complemented by tights, platform boots, and elegant cat-eye sunglasses from Versace.

If you’re interested in replicating her iconic bombshell style without breaking the bank, keep reading for some budget-friendly tips and tricks.

The Outfit:

Anne confidently flaunts a fashionable fitted mini dress in a trendy faux leather crocodile pattern, beautifully paired with sheer black tights. Keep reading to see our favourite affordable alternatives to her designer style.

The Rizzo Mini Skirt - $67

Ava And Ever Noelle Skirt - $45

Crawler Stockings Black - $28

The Accessories:

To enhance her fashion-forward ensemble, Anne opts for striking accessories that perfectly complement her look. She stylishly combines her dress with high-heeled platform chunky black boots, cat-eye sunglasses, and a charming black bag. Below are our favourite affordable alternatives to help you emulate her distinctive high-fashion look.

Alter Ego Boots Black - $87

Status Anxiety One Of These Days Bag - $193

Carve Carrie Sunglasses - $75

*This story contains carefully curated selections from The Selection team and affiliate links which may earn NZ Herald a commission. (Prices may vary and are accurate at the time of publication)