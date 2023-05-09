Six trendy lunch boxes you’ll actually want to use

Our favourite lunch boxes that will inspire you to pack your own lunch. Photo / Getty

Are you tired of rushing to grab a quick bite during your hectic workday? If so, then it might be time to bid farewell to the potentially unhealthy and expensive takeout options and instead, embrace the joy of a packed lunch.

Compared to eating out, packing lunch can be a guilt-free, healthy more convenient, and budget-friendly alternative. That’s where the importance of a good lunch container comes in. Your lunch box should not only keep your food fresh but also excite you and maybe even impart a sense of enjoyment rather than obligation. After all, enjoying your lunch break is crucial for your overall wellbeing and productivity.

If you’re curious about the best lunch boxes for 2023, keep reading to discover your new favourite lunchtime companion.

Ripcurl Mixed Lunch Bag - $34.99

Business An Pleasure Premium Cooler Bag - Now $49

Sunnylife Premium Canvas Cooler Bag - $85

Ripcurl Lunch Box Mixed - $32

Eco Warrior Container Round - $10

Billabong Palmas Cooler Bag - $64

*This story contains carefully curated selections from The Selection team and affiliate links which may earn NZ Herald a commission. (*Prices are as stated at the time of publication, these prices may vary at the discretion of the listed brands.)