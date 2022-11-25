Self-tanning hacks: the best trending fake tans worth trying

Get a bronze sunkissed glow without the sun damage. Photo / Getty Images

*This story contains carefully curated selections from The Selection team and affiliate links which may earn NZ Herald a commission.

Self-tanning has come a long way, with new brands and formulas constantly on the rise, each claiming to be faster, darker and more effective than the last. The offerings and claims can be overwhelming, with lotions, foams, serums, and even tans exclusively designed for your face.

There is an abundance of options out there, so I made it my mission to tan my fair skin in the name of research. Whether you prefer to play it safe and go for a subtle glow or want the darkest tan possible, these brands have something for everyone, with formulas to suit all skin types and preferences.

Keep scrolling to see which products are worth the hype, plus some hacks to help make your tanning journey as fuss-free as possible.

Bondi Sands Pure Dark Tanning Water 200ml - $29.99

Shade: Available in three shades: light/medium, dark, and ultra dark. This fragrance-free tan develops into a beautiful natural looking golden tan. You may need to apply two layers if you like a darker tan or opt for the new ultra-dark shade instead.

Formula: This nourishing formula is packed with skin-loving ingredients including, hyaluronic acid, vitamin C and Vitamin E. The texture reminds me of a skincare serum, it applies easily and doesn’t feel sticky once absorbed. The first time I tried this one my hands went darker than my body so I would recommend going sparingly on dry areas.

Developing time: The tan will develop in 6-8 hours and requires no washing-off.

Extra benefits: This clear formula has no guide colour, so pay extra attention when applying, but luckily you won’t have to worry about transfer stains. Plus Bondi Sands Pure range uses ethically sourced, 100% recyclable plastic to limit the impact on the environment. Buy now at Life Pharmacy

Loving Tan 2Hr Express Mousse - $45

Shade: Available in two shades: medium and dark. The dark tan guide makes it simple to apply. Once washed off the colour is rich yet natural. If you want the darkest tan possible I would recommend applying two layers and leaving it on for 3-5 hours.

Formula: This self-tanner is great if you like a fast streak-free tan. The oil-free formula features natural ingredients including Antioxidants and vitamins. The foamy texture is fluffy and velvety making it a breeze to apply.

Developing time: The tan will develop in 2 hours.

Hack: With darker formulas, you may find your hands go too dark or end up patchy. To avoid the dreaded fake tan hands make sure to moisturise your hands right before applying tan and rinse your hands after 1 hour. Buy now at Sephora NZ

Le Tan UBER DARK Self Tanning Foam 200mL - Violet Base $29.99

Shade: The Uber Dark shade range is like no other. Instead of doing standard light, medium and dark shades they have opted to include different undertones instead. I tend to prefer a warm/bronze tan rather than an olive tan so I opted for the violet base.

Ash Base - A dark cool tan for fair skin tones

Green Base - A dark olive tan for all skin tones

Marula Oil - A hydrating tan for all skin tones

Violet Base - A dark bronze-brown tan for olive skin tones

Formula: This tan features moisturising ingredients that ensure an intensely hydrated streak-free result. While It has odour neutralisers to minimise the risk of that fresh fake tan smell, I am sensitive to fragrance and noticed a slight biscuit scent, if you’re a regular tanner you’ll know what I mean. The colour customisation allows for a deep tan that looks like I have just spent the day in the sun.

Developing time: The tan will develop in 3-6 hours.

Extra benefits: All base colours can be used on all skin tones depending on desired results. So if you like a light tan but find most tans make you look orange try the ash base. Buy now at TheMarket

Eco Tan Face Tan Water - $44.95

Shade: This face tanning mask gives a medium glow after one application but can be built up to a deeper bronze if desired. This tan builds a beautiful glow after 2-3 applications and even reduces the need to wear foundation.

Formula: This tanning water is lightweight and hydrating for all skin types. It is ideal for sensitive skin and has no fake tan smell or hidden nasties. It’s also non-comedogenic, so it will lock in moisture on your face without clogging pores. Just make sure to wash your hands after application so you don’t end up with tanned palms like I did.

Developing time: The colour develops over several hours and may need a couple of applications depending on your desired results.

Extra benefits: This formula is made with only Certified Organic and natural ingredients. Buy now at TheMarket

Bondi Sands Pure Selftan Sleep Mask - $26.99

Shade: This face tanning mask gives a medium glow after one application but can be built up to a deeper bronze if desired.

Formula: The fragrance-free formula is packed with Hyaluronic Acid to give skin hydration, it also contains brightening Vitamin C. The formula is colourless and gentle enough for sensitive skin. It is also dermatologically tested and non-comedogenic.

Developing time: Expect the lotion to develop over several hours. I usually apply mine before bed and wake up with a golden glow.

Hack: For the most natural results make sure to rub the excess product over your ears and down your neck to ensure your tan looks natural and seamless. Buy now at Life Pharmacy