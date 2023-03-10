Pet essentials you didn't know you needed

Our beloved pets are not just our best friends, but so much more. They share our lives, meals, and playtime, and stay by our side.

Pets also have a profound impact on our mental and physical well-being. Studies have shown having a pet can help reduce stress, anxiety, and depression. They bring us joy, comfort, and a sense of purpose, and their unconditional love and affection can make even the toughest days feel brighter.

It’s no wonder, then, that some of us treat our pets like our children. We want them to be happy, healthy, and comfortable, and we go to great lengths to ensure that they are well cared for. One way to show our furry friends how much we love them is by providing them with fun pet essentials that can make their lives even more exciting. Whether it’s a new toy, a cosy bed, or a tasty treat, these little things can make a big difference to their happiness and well-being.

Below we have curated the perfect pet essentials to help keep your furry friends busy, comfy and content.

Ape Basics: Pet Electric Water Dispenser - $52

Automatic Water Dispenser & Food Container Set - $55

Cat Scratching Post & Climbing Frame - Mushrooms - $39

Zoomies Hooded Snuggler Pet Bed Medium - $39

Cat Transparent Bubble Backpack Carrier - $39

Electric Dog Nail Clippers - $45

*This story contains carefully curated selections from The Selection team and affiliate links which may earn NZ Herald a commission. (Prices may vary and are accurate at the time of publication)