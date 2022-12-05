Must have furniture to elevate your outdoor living space

Trendy furniture to enhance your outdoor living space/ Getty

With summer on our doorstep, it’s time to get your outdoor space into shape.

Suppose you’re planning on spending more time outdoors, hosting summer get-togethers, relaxing in the backyard, or even working outside. In that case, you might want to consider some outdoor living enhancements to make your area more stylish and functional.

Establishing a welcoming and practical outdoor space doesn’t have to be expensive, but there are some basic items you will want to invest in if you want to get the most out of your living area.

These simple yet effective changes will help to transform any space into an aesthetic outdoor escape. Here are our favourite outdoor living ideas you could try this summer.

Lighting:

Get the most out of your outdoor living space by kitting it out with some charming supplemental lighting. Lighting up your outdoor area doesn’t have to be expensive, there is a range of options from trendy solar lights to sophisticated candles.

Cotton On Solar Outdoor Lights - $44.99

String lights aren’t just for Christmas, they can keep your outdoor area on trend and cozy year-round. These white solar fairy lights are a tasteful way to light up any space. Buy now from Cotton On

Citronella & Lemongrass Outdoor Candle by Ecoya - $54

A candle is a stylish way to subtly light up any table, plus a fresh scent can be used to enhance any mood or environment. Our favourite is the Ecoya Citronella and Lemongrass outdoor candle which features a fresh invigorating zesty scent, this candle will give your place summer vibes. Buy from TheMarket

The Warehouse Kiwi Garden Solar Stake Light 2 Lumen - $6.99

These solar stake lights are the perfect affordable and low-maintenance option to assist in brightening your outdoor living area. Buy now from TheMarket

Decor:

If you’re not looking to reinvent the wheel, you might just want some simple suggestions to jazz up your area fast. Here are some suggestions to kickstart your entertainment area.

Lungo table -$170

This table will be the pillar of your outdoor entertaining this year and beyond. The Foldable bamboo alfresco table features integrated holders for eight stemmed glasses and two bottles. Buy now from TheMarket

IKEA BORRBY Lantern for Block Candle, In-Outdoor Black - $23.90

This lantern creates a beautiful ambience for any outdoor setting combining functionality with simplistic elegance. Buy now from Urban Sales

Seating:

Whether you prefer alfresco dining, relaxing on a comfy outdoor sofa, or are wanting an outside workspace, we’ve got you covered with these seating sets for any occasion.

Lifely Levin 3 Piece Outdoor Wooden Dining Set - $1,199

If you like an outdoor area that can serve up Jamie Oliver-inspired meals, but also doubles as a lush workspace, then this is the table set for you. It’s weather-ready, timeless and with a chair at each end could even host family Christmas. Buy now from Urban Sales

Elise Sectional Outdoor Wicker Sofa + Coffee Table Set - 1,599

This Sectional Sofa with Cushions is a perfect addition to your outdoor area, bringing a polished look to your patio or backyard space. Buy Now from TheMarket

Living & Co Pasadena Aluminium Corner Sofa - $1,399

If you love spending the summer days and nights outside with friends this corner sofa is perfect for hosting the next cocktail party or BBQ. The Pasadena Lounge Set is made to last with an aluminium frame and plush cushions. Buy now from TheMarket