Must-have kitchen gadgets to make your life easier

Must-have cooking essentials

*This story contains carefully curated selections from The Selection team and affiliate links which may earn NZ Herald a commission.

Investing in the right tools and appliances for your kitchen will help make cooking feel like a whole new experience.

Whether you’re a beginner seeking to acquire the fundamentals, or a more seasoned chef striving for expert-level creations, there’s always room for improvement! The key to success in the kitchen is to make the cooking process as efficient as possible, so we have a list of tools to help you do just that. From hand blenders to French Press coffee makers, these handy gizmos are bound to make your life easier!

We’ve compiled a curated line-up of kitchen gadgets and appliances for any budget and skill level that will help make cooking more fun and timely. Whether you’re on the hunt for a time-saving tool or a flashy upgrade, these kitchen gadgets are worth the splurge.

Panasonic Stick Hand Blender - $99.99

Transform your cooking experience with the Panasonic hand blender. With a powerful motor and versatile attachments, you can blend, whip and chop with ease, saving you time and delivering delicious results for every occasion.

This three-in-one hand-blending solution is designed to make your everyday cooking routine effortless and enjoyable!

IKEA KONCIS Garlic Press 16cm stainless steel - $13.90

The IKEA garlic press, crafted from stainless steel, will quickly become a valuable kitchen tool. Its removable insert allows for simple cleaning, and it can handle both peeled and unpeeled garlic cloves.

Nescafe Dolce Gusto Genio S Basic Capsule Coffee Machine - $139

Enjoy easy coffee customisation with the Nescafe Dolce Gusto Genio S Basic coffee machine. Its compact design and high-pressure system make it simple to brew high-quality coffee with that smooth creamy flavour, from the comfort of your own home!

Bodum Chambord 350ml (3 Cup) French Press Coffee Maker - $69

For more authentic coffee enthusiasts, this highly sought-after coffee maker is perfect for the coffee connoisseurs. Elevate your coffee routine with the Bodum Chambord French Press.

Living & Co Mortar & Pestle Marble Black - $22

Effortlessly crush or grind herbs, spices, or any desired ingredients with the stylish yet budget-friendly black marble mortar and pestle from Living & Co.

Philips Airfryer Essential Compact - $199

Enjoy a healthy, fast and delicious feast with the Philips Airfryer. Say farewell to greasy takeout and hello to crispy, tender meals thanks to Rapid Air Technology.

* Prices are as stated at the time of publication, these prices may vary at the discretion of the listed brands.







