Live Shopping Episode 4

Join the lively and engaging host Mike Puru as he takes you on an exciting journey through a unique live shopping experience. With interactive features such as audience polls, live chats, and thrilling prize draws, you’ll be fully immersed in the action from start to finish.

Each event is carefully curated to showcase a range of exclusive deals from top-tier advertisers, featuring only the best products and services on the market. Don’t miss out on these dynamic and innovative live shopping episodes, where you’ll have the opportunity to snag incredible deals and connect with other like-minded shoppers in real-time.



